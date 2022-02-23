Elizabeth Keyes, 2, helps her dad, Coby, at the check-in table at Saturday’s chili/soup/bingo event. Held at Dick Munkres Post 287, the annual gathering, sponsored by the Savannah Lions Club, raised funds for Savannah High School scholarships. A good crowd enjoyed homemade chili and beef vegetable soup, followed by a range of desserts. [KEN ROSENAUER]

