“The world and the United States, and particularly certain parts of the United States, are just up to here with COVID. They just really need to get their life back,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told Reuters news service last week. “You don’t want to be reckless and throw everything aside, but you’ve got to start inching toward that.” Fauci is director […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post ‘Inching toward normalcy’ first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .