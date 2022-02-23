The journey began in the Bay Area with a dream of playing shortstop for the Oakland A’s. But after 12 years in the Golden State, those dreams changed when Anthony Hays moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, he quickly found success on the football field. It was then that Hays realized his future would be spent not on the diamond, but […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post New Savage football coach has numerous local ties first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .