The Savannah R-3 School Board hired a new head football coach to replace Kevin Kopecky, who retired earlier this month. During their regular monthly meeting at the district’s administrative office on Feb. 17, the board hired Anthony Hays as football coach. He also will teach physical education and weight training. Hays’ wife, Joanna, also was offered a contract as assistant […]

A valid online subscription is required to view the rest of this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

The post R-3 hires new football coach first appeared on The Savannah Reporter .