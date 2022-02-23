ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Marvelous Makenzie

By Reporter Staff
The Savannah Reporter
The Savannah Reporter
 4 days ago

Savannah swim coach Diane Esely Gould congratulates junior Makenzie Kurre after her record-breaking finish at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming & Diving Championships. Kurre claimed her fifth and sixth swim medals at the state championship since her first trip to Columbia her freshman year. The Savannah swimmer took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.56, overshadowing last […]

The Savannah Reporter is a weekly newspaper serving Savannah, Missouri, and nine other communities across Andrew County in Northwest Missouri. This nearly 150-year-old publication — the only one in the county — is locally owned and professionally operated by a staff with strong ties to the communities it serves.

