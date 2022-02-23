Start Your Day with a Power-Packed Smoothie Bowl

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After years spent lapping at flat whites spiked with sickly “non-fat” flavor syrups—one pump or two?—I graduated from university, landed my first Serious Journalism Job, and switched to Serious Brews Only. But now, in my tiny apartment kitchen, flavored coffee is undergoing a renaissance. I’m not talking about the bags of “caramel” grinds that leave a sort of soapy residue on the roof of your mouth. No, I’m talking about—endorsing, even—the simple act of adding spices to your coffee grounds.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO