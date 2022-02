The human brain’s processing speed remains high until the age of 60, according to a new study that challenges previous assumptions that mental speed peaks at 20.As humans age, it takes people longer to react to changes in our environment, or stimuli. Previous research has shown that this slowing of response time starts from the age of about 20, gradually continuing to increase as people get older.In societies across the world, older people are often assumed to be slower thinkers than younger people, and this notion also has significant consequences in work life.The new research, published in the journal Nature...

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO