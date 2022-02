Testing, quality control, checking for bugs, managing cybersecurity. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year. Being part of a quality assurance (QA) team is no easy ride. The aforementioned processes are often conducted manually and as such are time consuming, repetitive, and resource-intensive. According to one study, 26% of developer time is spent reproducing and fixing failing tests, which totals 620 million developer hours every year. Perhaps most concerning is that, due to their manual nature and the requirement to monitor and test almost continuously, these processes are also prone to human error.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO