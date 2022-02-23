Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley
A cafe owner was filmed trying to protect his business as storms continue to cause severe flooding in Bewdley.
Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England , Scotland and Northern Ireland .
The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across northeast England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.
