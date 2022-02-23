ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cafe owner tries to protect his business as storms cause severe flooding in Bewdley

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
 4 days ago

A cafe owner was filmed trying to protect his business as storms continue to cause severe flooding in Bewdley.

Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England , Scotland and Northern Ireland .

The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across northeast England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire and parts of Scotland from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Severe flood warnings remain as heavy rainfall causes devastation to homes

Severe flood warnings remain in place on Wednesday after major flooding left devastation along the River Severn. Properties have been evacuated, homes destroyed, and trains cancelled after days of heavy rainfall. Residents in the historic village of Ironbridge, Shropshire, had an anxious night on Tuesday as they waited to see...
Storm Franklin batters UK with high winds and flooding, causing rush-hour delays

Storm Franklin has sparked evacuations in parts of the UK and caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption, with train operators warning customers not to travel amid gale-force winds and flooding.A yellow wind warning that covers England, Wales and south-western Scotland is in place until 1pm, while an amber warning for Northern Ireland expired at 7am.Winds are peaking during rush-hour, according to Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, who added that they will begin noticeably easing around lunchtime.Heavy showers lashing northern England and Northern Ireland are set to move south-eastwards, he said.It will be a very windy start to Monday...
Hundreds of homes and businesses flooded in storms, Environment Agency says

Hundreds of homes and businesses have flooded during three storms that hit the UK in the space of several days, the Environment Agency has said. Around 400 properties across different parts of the country were submerged in water by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, it said. Homes in Shropshire, Yorkshire and Wales were among those affected. On Tuesday, the Environment Agency warned there remained a significant flooding risk in some areas following the three storms. “Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days,” Katharine Smith,...
Severe flooding in Gloucestershire captured by drone as Storm Gladys looms

Drone footage shows severe flooding in Tewkesbury as Storm Gladys looms.Gale-force winds and heavy snow are expected to hit parts of the UK as hundreds of homes remain flooded following three storms in just four days.Weather warnings for wind and snow are in place across northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland – while two rare severe flood warnings have been issued in the West Midlands.The latest bout of extreme weather has the potential to be named Storm Gladys as Britain is still recovering from Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here Read More ‘We must all ensure that freedom and democracy prevail’: Sturgeon on Russian invasionGermany offers ‘massive support’ for influx of refugees into eastern EuropeWatch live as Boris Johnson gives update to MPs on Russian invasion of Ukraine
Storm Franklin causes flooding and damage to properties

Strong winds and flooding have caused disruption in parts of Derbyshire. Temporary flood defences have been installed in Matlock and Matlock Bath, and a house roof was blown off in Derby. The Environment Agency has issued dozens of flood warnings for the county in the last 24 hours. Derbyshire Police...
Storm Franklin: Homes in Yorkshire evacuated as heavy rain causes floods

Homes have been evacuated and roads and bridges closed as heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Yorkshire. Firefighters rescued people as flood waters engulfed a Knaresborough caravan site as Storm Franklin swept in. There are more than 140 flood warning across the north of England and the Midlands, with two...
Winter Storm Update: Heavy rain this morning is causing flooding but ice and snow will move in this afternoon

(WLFI) – Good Thursday morning! Very heavy rainfall occurred over the WLFI viewing area this morning. Ponding on roadways and areas of flooding will be likely for much of the day and through the weekend on major creeks and rivers. Drive slowly and cautiously all day long and allow yourself plenty of time especially once we start seeing more icy conditions this afternoon and evening.
River Severn flooding: Severe warnings for Bewdley and Ironbridge removed

Severe warnings, meaning danger to life, for people living in flood-hit River Severn areas, have been removed. The warnings were issued for Ironbridge in Shropshire and Bewdley in Worcestershire on Monday. A major incident was declared for those areas and defences at Beales Corner in Bewdley were breached on Tuesday,...
Major incident declared as flood waters rise in Ironbridge and Bewdley

Homes are being evacuated along the River Severn after concerns were raised that surging waters could overtop flood barriers. Police declared a major incident in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and urged people to follow evacuation advice. Severe warnings have also been issued at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, Shropshire, meaning there could be...
Hundreds of road crash victims suffer broken necks, lost limbs or deep wounds

New figures reveal the life-changing consequences of collisions on Britain’s roads. The number of road crash victims who suffer life-changing injuries such as broken necks, lost limbs and deep, penetrating wounds has been revealed for the first time. Figures published by the Department for Transport (DfT) illustrate the severe...
Severe storms and flooding risk increase Tuesday

It will be a wet night across North Alabama. This rain is associated with a warm front, which pushes temperatures into the upper 50s overnight. With a warm front to the north and a cold front to the west, we are setting the stage for yet another round of severe storms and potential flooding Tuesday through Tuesday night.
Ice day for a swim: Braving America's ice water 'Olympics'

In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly steps into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature is just above zero and she's competing in America's ice swimming "Olympics." "I think I'm a cold person to begin with," Peck tells AFP, after completing the 50-meter freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which is taking place Saturday and Sunday. It's the fourth time she has entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and has more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck -- from the northeastern US state of New Hampshire -- wears just goggles, a cap and swimsuit as she does the front crawl through waters of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius).
Two More Flood Deaths as Australia's Queensland Warns of Severe Storms

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Widespread flash floods unleashed by heavy rain in Australia's northeastern state of Queensland have killed two people, including an emergency services volunteer, officials said on Saturday, taking the death toll to four. Weather officials warned of a major flood, with severe storms expected to persist into Sunday,...
