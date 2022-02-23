High Wycombe machete attack after 'altercation' at petrol station

Around 11:30pm on Friday, February 18th, Galesburg Police responded to the 800 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress that later turned out to be a battery and criminal damage to property. Police arrived and observed a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a damaged driver-side window and 36-year old Lucinda Cramsey with a bloody hand. Cramsey has a listed address of Labelle, Missouri. Officers met with 30-year old Kierstin Bryner of Knoxville said Cramsey arrived unwanted and punched out a window of the residence. When Bryner stuck her head out the window to see what was happening, Cramsey punched her in the face, according to police reports. It’s unclear what happened to the SUV’s window, and what exactly the altercation was regarding. Ultimately, Cramsey was arrested and charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property. It was also determined that Bryner had a valid Knox County Warrant and she was arrested. Both were transported to the Knox County Jail.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO