Public Safety

High Wycombe machete attack after 'altercation' at petrol station

By Tom Burnett
buckinghamshirelive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in his 40s was injured after being attacked with a machete during a row at a Buckinghamshire petrol station. Shortly before 1am on Sunday morning, February 20, the victim was in a confrontation with a group on the forecourt of the Jet petrol station on Micklefield Road, High...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

#High Wycombe#Gasoline#Machete#Wexham Park Hospital#Asian#Crimestoppers
PUBLIC SAFETY

