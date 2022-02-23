ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient DNA helps reveal social changes in Africa 50,000 years ago that shaped the human story

By Mary Prendergast Rice University
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Elizabeth Sawchuk, University of Alberta; Jessica Thompson, Yale University, and Mary Prendergast, Rice University. (THE CONVERSATION) Every person alive on the planet today is descended from people who lived as hunter-gatherers in Africa....

Cosmos

Ancient DNA reveals how early African foragers lived, travelled and created

Around 50,000 years ago, there was an explosion of artistry in Africa; beads, pigments and other symbolic art-forms were all widely produced. Scientists have long thought this profusion of art must reflect a shift in social networks, and perhaps even changes in population size – but before now, there was no genetic data to explain it.
SCIENCE
Henry County Daily Herald

DNA reveals biggest-ever human family tree, dating back 100,000 years

Researchers have used genetics to create the largest human family tree ever made, allowing individuals to find out who their distant ancestors were and where they lived, as well as exactly how they are related to everyone alive today. The research, carried out by scientists from the University of Oxford's...
SCIENCE
TBR News Media

New genetic analysis of ancient Africans creates a clearer picture of life 50,000 years ago

Ancient DNA from the remains of nearly three dozen African foragers—groups associated with hunting, gathering, and fishing—sheds new light on how groups across sub-Saharan Africa lived, traveled and settled prior to the spread of herding and farming. The study involved an international team of 44 researchers including experts from Stony Brook University. The findings, to be published in Nature, produced the earliest DNA of humans on the continent, at some 5,000 to 18,000 years old.
SCIENCE
Science News

Africa’s oldest human DNA helps unveil an ancient population shift

Ancient Africans in search of mates traded long-distance travels for regional connections starting about 20,000 years ago, an analysis of ancient and modern DNA suggests. That shift occurred after treks across much of Africa to find breeding partners had been the norm starting at least 50,000 years ago, the same analysis shows. These new findings — helped by several examples of the oldest human DNA from Africa isolated to date — offer the first genetic support for a previously suspected change in mating patterns around that time.
AFRICA
Nature.com

Environmental influences on human innovation and behavioural diversity in southern Africa 92"“80 thousand years ago

Africa's Middle Stone Age preserves sporadic evidence for novel behaviours among early modern humans, prompting a range of questions about the influence of social and environmental factors on patterns of human behavioural evolution. Here we document a suite of novel adaptations dating approximately 92"“80 thousand years before the present at the archaeological site Varsche Rivier 003 (VR003), located in southern Africa's arid Succulent Karoo biome. Distinctive innovations include the production of ostrich eggshell artefacts, long-distance transportation of marine molluscs and systematic use of heat shatter in stone tool production, none of which occur in coeval assemblages at sites in more humid, well-studied regions immediately to the south. The appearance of these novelties at VR003 corresponds with a period of reduced regional wind strength and enhanced summer rainfall, and all of them disappear with increasing winter rainfall dominance after 80 thousand years before the present, following which a pattern of technological similarity emerges at sites throughout the broader region. The results indicate complex and environmentally contingent processes of innovation and cultural transmission in southern Africa during the Middle Stone Age.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ancient DNA illuminates how humans travelled and interacted in Stone Age Africa

Archaeologists have various hypotheses for how populations changed in Africa about 50,000 years ago, during the Later Stone Age transition. Now, the earliest available ancient-DNA sequences from sub-Saharan Africa reveal a complex Late Pleistocene population structure, pointing to large shifts in human movement and in patterns of social interaction. Access...
SCIENCE

