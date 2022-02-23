ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye And Demna Officially Introduce Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Ye and Demna have officially released the first YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga . The debut offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance on Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in Miami. For now, the first eight styles have been released with more to come later this year. Together, the pieces aim to reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s creative approaches to utilitarian design concepts.

Items released i nclude a denim jacket and pants, a range of logo tees, and a hoodie. Additionally, an abstract dove motif is featured throughout the collection and represents an unnamed hope for the future. YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga was first announced in January, following sold-out releases from the original brand collaboration.

“It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product[s] available to everyone at all times,” the “Eazy” rapper expressed at the time.

Demna added, “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

“There are very few people that I know, especially of Ye’s caliber, who really understand my work so well. He makes me come out of my comfort zone and be a better designer. There’s no ego when we collaborate, just a mutual drive to evolve and do something great and new,” the designer continued.

The first eight styles are available for purchase on the YEEZY GAP website and Farfetch begging Wednesday (Feb. 23) at 6 a.m. PT. View images of items from the YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga below.

Vibe

Vibe

