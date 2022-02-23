ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana reports $197 million in profit for 2021 after loss in 2020

Dana bounced back to profitability in 2021 after suffering a pandemic-induced loss in 2020.

The Maumee-based automotive company, which makes axles, drive shafts, and other parts — and is also an original equipment supplier for Jeep — on Wednesday reported a $1.8 billion, or a 25 percent, growth in sales to $8.9 billion from $7.1 billion in 2020, and a net income of $197 million, a $228 million increase from the net loss of $31 million in 2020.

In its annual report released Wednesday, Dana attributes the sales increase to a stronger demand across all mobility markets.

"Despite a year of unprecedented challenges impacting the global mobility industry, including substantial supply-chain constraints and cost inflation, Dana had significantly stronger sales…," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO.

“...In addition to this market recovery and cyclical growth, about half of our $800 million of new business sales backlog is coming online this year, representing above-market growth, with half of our backlog coming from electrification," Mr. Kamsickas said.

Dana said its sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 also was strong — $2.27 billion, compared with $2.11 billion in the same period of 2020, representing a $165 million, or a 7.6 percent increase.

The company said the sales increase was driven by strong customer demand in the heavy-vehicle markets and the recovery of commodity cost inflation.

Meanwhile, net income in the fourth quarter fell 37.5 percent – to $25 million, from $40 million in the same period of 2020 because of “higher input costs for commodities, transportation, labor, and energy combined with production inefficiencies driven by inconsistent customer order patterns,” according to the report.

Timothy Kraus, Dana senior vice president and chief financial officer said global supply-chain disruptions, high commodity costs, and labor and semiconductor shortages continued to disrupt Dana customers' production patterns in 2021.

That disruption, in turn, has “pressured our margins and limited free cash flow over the past year," he said.

"We carried higher levels of inventory in 2021 to protect our ability to supply our customers and mitigate ongoing global supply-chain disruptions and labor shortage,” Mr. Kraus said.

“As these challenges begin to subside, we anticipate a sustained recovery period as low end-market inventory levels, combined with strong end-consumer demand, drive higher sales and a more stable production environment, allowing us to drastically reduce our inventory as well as improve margins."

