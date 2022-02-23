Cattle Production Down, Prices Up

Breaking News, the United States total precipitation for 2021 reached a national average of 30.48 inches, 0.54 inches above normal. That ranks us in the middle third for all historical records. Breaking News, the United States total precipitation for 2021 reached a national average of 30.48 inches, 0.54 inches...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are no guarantees in life. But some oil producers say there may be more exploration in Kansas with oil prices where they are now. And that could mean jobs. “It’ll be nice while it lasts from an operator standpoint,” said Chris Toy with Knighton Oil Company in Wichita. “But we’re […]
King coal may have been dethroned by greening power utilities, but Colorado mines put out more of it last year. 2022 Most Admired CEO (Nominations close Monday, August 1, 2022) Most Admired CEOs were built for times like these. Their leadership and actions are guiding the region’s organizations through a...
Container ship operators and big importers like IKEA and Walmart Inc. will soon negotiate freight rates that could affect the prices consumers pay for everything from jeans to cars. Yearlong freight contracts, which contribute up to three-quarters of annual revenue for ship operators, will largely be settled at the TPM...
Multiple factors have added to the current bullish oil markets: 1) Demand resurgence 2) Inventory depletion 3) Energy crisis 4) Supply concerns 5) Falling spare capacity 6) Geopolitical tensions. Oil prices have touched 7 years high with the most-debated target of $100 almost in sight. The recent bullishness, and subsequent...
(The Center Square) – There is good news for people looking to sell a home in Wisconsin, but the news is not so great for people looking to buy. The Wisconsin Realtors Association released its latest report on home sales on Monday. The numbers show fewer homes for sale...
Bars and liquor stores throughout the U.S. and Canada have already begun removing Russian vodka and other liquor from their shelves. Now, some governors are encouraging businesses in their states to go even further.
In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly steps into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature is just above zero and she's competing in America's ice swimming "Olympics."
"I think I'm a cold person to begin with," Peck tells AFP, after completing the 50-meter freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which is taking place Saturday and Sunday.
It's the fourth time she has entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and has more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year.
Peck -- from the northeastern US state of New Hampshire -- wears just goggles, a cap and swimsuit as she does the front crawl through waters of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius).
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With multiple truckers in tow, The People’s Convoy, bound for Washington, D.C., passed through the City of Amarillo Saturday morning. The convoy protests pandemic mandates across the nation. The convoy comes on the heels of a separate convoy in Canada, also protesting COVID-19 mandates. “On a global scale, this is a […]
The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
Millions of Americans could see their monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (SNAP) cut by an average of $100. In total, 37 states as well as Washington D.C., Guam, and the Virgin Islands would be affected. When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, the USDA allowed states to issue emergency...
CAUTION! A video has resurfaced that shows the extreme danger of mixing water with an item that is in most homes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The mixture can lead to an extremely large fire and cause severe burns. Important Safety Tip Provided to Candle Consumers in Minnesota, Iowa,...
OLYMPIA - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration has so far been noncommittal about what it will do in response to the Centers for Disease and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidance about masking. That does not sit well with the highest-ranking Republican in the state House. “The Governor should conform...
West Virginia coal production increased from the previous week by +7.1%. +6.5% in the state’s NAPP region and +8.3% from the CAPP region of the state. Compared to the same seven weeks of 2021, total state coal production is up +7%. +9.9% in the NAPP region of the state and +3.1% in the state’s CAPP region.
Comments / 0