Cattle Production Down, Prices Up

In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly steps into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature is just above zero and she's competing in America's ice swimming "Olympics." "I think I'm a cold person to begin with," Peck tells AFP, after completing the 50-meter freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which is taking place Saturday and Sunday. It's the fourth time she has entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and has more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year. Peck -- from the northeastern US state of New Hampshire -- wears just goggles, a cap and swimsuit as she does the front crawl through waters of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius).

NEWPORT, VT ・ 18 MINUTES AGO