Daniel had a good question about the "square meal" segment from last week’s show:. [VOICEMAIL] "Hi, Mignon. This is Daniel from Kansas City, Missouri. I just got done listening to your latest podcast about the word ‘square’ ... ‘square meal,’ ‘square deal,’ and so on. And so how did the word 'square' … at one point was a good thing but then in the 1950s, being a square was not a good thing. It was uncool. You know the phrase ‘be there or be square’ implies that if you don't attend the certain event, you're uncool. So how did the meeting change? And why did the meeting change from something just fair and equitable to uncool? I was just wondering if you knew that. Bye."

