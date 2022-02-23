ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

VIDEO: Women, children rescued from burning home

By Jeff Bernthal, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – St. Louis first responders successfully rescued two adults and three children from a burning house on Tuesday.

St. Louis Metropolitan police officers created a human ladder to help rescue Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter.

One of the officers suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to be OK. Clayborn praised the work of those officers for saving her before it was too late.

“I thank him, whoever he is,” said Clayborn.

Photographer David Parks was working in the area when he captured images of a rescue taking place on the backside of the structure.

St. Louis firefighters also raised a ladder to rescue Daleza Leonard and the two children she was watching. All three were released from an area hospital Tuesday night.

“We’re all here and we could have been dead,” said Leonard.

Leonard and Clayborn say they lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was providing temporary assistance Tuesday.

“I’m grateful we’re here,” said Clayborn. “That’s the good part.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot overnight in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico. According to Henrico police, officers responded to the area near Hungary Spring Road and Broad Street Saturday at 12:45 A.M, where they found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital […]
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

