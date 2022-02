While they didn’t exactly announce it, Grambling made it official in naming Art Briles as their new offensive coordinator on Thursday. The news set off a chain reaction of disappointment and anger that the man in charge of the program with one of the worst sexual assault scandals in college sports history was able to get back into a role in charge of student-athletes just six years later. That Grambling tried to minimize the blowback against his hiring made things even worse.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO