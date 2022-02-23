ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security Full Retirement Age Increases for Final Time in 2022: What to Know

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dy0pK_0eMxDFLQ00

Though you can retire early and still obtain Social Security benefits, doing so before the full retirement age will get you less money overall. With the full retirement age increasing for the final time this year, there are a couple of things to be aware of before claiming your benefits.

The news is both good and bad for older Americans. Though it’s lamentable it’s rising in the first place, this will be the last time it ever does so. Fox News reports the new full retirement age is 67 for those who were born in 1960. From this year onward, the full retirement age will stay at 67 for anyone born after 1960.

As stated, you can begin collecting payments when you’re 62, but you’ll incur a penalty for doing so. Your benefits receive a 5/9 of one percent reduction for each month before the full age, up to three years. If the number exceeds three years, that benefit is further reduced by 5/12 of one percent each month. As an example, if you opt to collect Social Security at 62 years of age, you’ll only get 70 percent of it monthly.

Congress mandated the change to the full retirement age in 1983 to strengthen the program’s finances. It came about as older Americans were healthier and their life expectancy was higher than before.

Those with Social Security benefits received the biggest payment increase in almost 40 years for 2022. This comes from rising inflation, with it being the highest now it’s been since 1982. Additionally, the Social Security Administration attributed the increase to the increased cost of living throughout the country.

There are a Few Ways to get Your Social Security Disability Benefits Faster

People receiving Social Security and those applying can vouch the entire process can be long and drawn out. Luckily, there are a few things you can do to speed up the process regarding Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

The Sun recently shared a number of ways you can get your benefits faster and it’s definitely worth knowing what options you have. First and foremost is making sure your SSDI application contains accurate and sufficient information. Missing necessary details can delay and even deny your claim. On that note, something else you can do is file an appeal as soon as possible if you are denied. You have 60 days to do so, but the quicker the better.

Regarding appeals, a judge hearing is a good way of doing so. It won’t guarantee you receive your benefits, but it typically greatly sways things in your favor. Fourth, you can express dire need, meaning you’re without food and medicine, thus requiring financial assistance. Military veterans who were injured can similarly submit a request to expedite the process, along with those suffering a terminal illness.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Social Security Benefits#Americans#Fox News#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
BGR.com

New stimulus money is on the way if you live in one of these states

Unsurprisingly, Americans have gotten pretty acclimated over the last couple of years to the free money they’ve gotten from the federal government. And, increasingly, from state governments that have started sending out their own stimulus checks and payments, now that those have dried up at the federal level. There will be ramifications of all this, of course, to reckon with down the line. But, for now?
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

You might get triple your usual tax refund if you read this now

The Biden White House marked Tuesday, February 8, as a “day of action” to remind Americans to sign up for two huge tax credits when preparing their federal tax return this year. One is the expanded child tax credit, with the second half of that coming via this year’s tax return. The other? The Earned Income Tax Credit, which the Biden administration nearly tripled for workers without dependent children.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Retirees Could Score a $900 Monthly Social Security Raise -- Here's How

Social Security will likely be an important retirement income source. The typical retiree could see a big benefits bump if they make this move. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth Stimulus Check & Social Security recipients

Stimulus checks have been an asset to millions of Americans since the start of the pandemic, but seniors have been hit the hardest and are looking for a fourth stimulus check. There have been three stimulus checks so far, with two in 2020 and one in 2021. This has Americans...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

413K+
Followers
43K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy