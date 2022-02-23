ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Canadian Trucker Arrested in Freedom Convoy Says Police Acted Like ‘Keystone Cops’

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E07fK_0eMxDAvn00

A man arrested during the Freedom Convoy crackdown this week said his captors were “as dumb as a bag of hammers.” Guy Meister said he couldn’t believe how disorganized the police in Ottawa seemed as they tried to break up protests across the city.

The 53-year-old Nova Scotia trucker took part in the three-week-long Freedom Convoy blockade of much of the Canadian capital. Hundreds of big rigs blocked major roads and clogged streets to protest the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Last week, police began to push protestors back and tow away the trucks.

“You could tell (the police) were overwhelmed. They were as dumb as a bag of hammers.”

Guy Meister, a Freedom Convoy Trucker

Meister told the Daily Mail that he was in his parked big rig just outside of the “Hardened Zone” in downtown Ottawa when police in riot gear surrounded his truck on Friday.

“You could tell they were overwhelmed,” Meister said. “They were as dumb as a bag of hammers.”

He said his arrest was a comedy of errors.

“They wanted to take my booking photograph, but I had to wait for several minutes because they were having issues with the ‘mug shot board,’ he added. “They first took my picture before they realized that it didn’t have any numbers on the board I was holding. What should have taken a few minutes turned into 20 minutes, all in the freezing cold.”

Meister wasn’t alone in his assessment. He said he overheard officers complain about confusion in the ranks.

“While I was in the paddy wagon waiting to be processed, I could hear the cops complaining to each other about how disorganized the entire situation was and complaining about the lack of planning on the part of their superiors.”

Canada Votes to Extend PM Trudeau’s Emergency Powers

The Freedom Convoy protests are over, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s emergency powers will remain. Canadian lawmakers on Monday voted 185-151 to extended those powers as authorities work to prevent further demonstrations.

“The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Trudeau said ahead of a vote the Associated Press reported.

The protests in Ottawa began on Jan. 29 and cost the country billions of dollars in lost trade with America, officials said.

The prime minister invoked the emergencies act last week to give the government more options to break up protests. Authorities could declare certain areas of the city no-go zones and arrest anyone there without permission. The government could freeze the bank accounts of freedom convoy members.

Police arrested hundreds of people and towed away trucks that were blocking streets. But new reports say that protestors are lying in wait around the nation’s capital to reform.

“They need to be cleared out,” Opposition New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said. “This is an attack on our democracy. This is a group of folks who are very clearly connected to the extreme right-wing. The organizers clearly have a goal in mind to undermine democracy. That’s something we can’t allow to continue.”

Comments / 35

Fuck Biden!!
3d ago

Funny how they didn't do anything like that to the domestic terrorist group BLM and ANTIFA during the 2020 riots!! Well when you live in a WOKE LEFT COUNTRY I guess it is what it is!!

Reply(7)
11
Related
Outsider.com

USPS Made One Major Change to Deliveries: Here’s What

The United States Postal Service cannot keep up with demand in this new global economy that values e-commerce and connectivity above all else. The Biden Administration recently exacerbated the problems by tasking the USPS with delivering millions of home COVID tests. But the cracks already existed in the foundation long before the pandemic changed the American economy forever.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Neil Young Streaming Numbers Since Ditching Spotify Revealed

Canadian-American singer Neil Young recently pulled his music from streaming platform Spotify. However, the bold move has actually increased the star’s streaming numbers. Mark Mercuriadis, who owns half of the rights to Young’s catalog, dished the details in a chat with Bloomberg. According to Mercuriadis, the rocker’s action led to a strong uptick in listeners.
MUSIC
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Canadian mayor shuts down Ted Cruz as he encourages truckers to starve country

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart and US senator Ted Cruz are embroiled in a verbal showdown on Twitter about the massive “freedom convoy” of Canadian truckers protesting against vaccine mandates.Mr Cruz weighed in on Canadian affairs after Mr Stewart, Vancouver mayor, released a statement on 5 February, urging protesters to “go home” to make their point ahead of truckers' planned protests in the city.“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home,” the statement by Mr Stewart...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Police#Keystone Cops#Freedom Convoy#The Daily Mail#Mug Shot Board
The Independent

Airline under fire after abandoning 14-year-old girl at airport terminal hundreds of miles from home

Air Canada allegedly abandoned a 14-year-old at the Toronto airport more than 1,200 miles away from home following the cancellation of a Newfoundland-bound flight due to “labour disruption”.The airline turned Eva away and asked her to find her own place to sleep, transportation and food. When the panicked teen’s mother Diomerys O’Leary asked her to seek help from the airline, she alleged her daughter was turned away by the airline twice.“She was crying and desperate, asking me ‘What do I do?’ I just couldn’t believe it,” Ms O’Leary told CBC News.Eva had come back to Canada from a trip to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Connecticut Post

Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

For the past 11 days, hundreds of protestors, many of whom are driving big-rig trucks have occupied Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, blocking streets and disrupting the city with raucous demonstrations. These trucker protests, led by the so-called “Freedom Convoy” now besieging Ottawa, began after the Canadian and U.S. government enacted a rule requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated in order to get into either of the two countries.
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

411K+
Followers
43K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy