Wisin & Yandel To Receive BMI President’s Award

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggaetón duo Wisin & Yandel will be honored with the BMI President’s Award at the 29th Annual BMI Latin Awards, to be held on March 15 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. The hitmakers will receive the honor in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to the Latin...

