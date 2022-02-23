ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores Was Offered 'Millions Of Dollars' To Keep Quiet

By Jason Hall
102.5 WDVE
102.5 WDVE
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLGkK_0eMxCarc00
Photo: Getty Images

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores ' attorney said his client was offered "millions of dollars" to keep quiet after being fired in January.

Flores, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers' staff as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach over the weekend, discussed his ongoing lawsuit against the NFL and three teams -- the Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos -- alleging racial discrimination during an appearance on HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel this week alongside his attorneys Doug Wigdor and John Elefterakis .

During the interview, Flores confirmed he refused to sign a nondisparagement agreement (NDA) in order to speak publicly about his experience with the Dolphins.

"I think just signing that separation agreement would have really silenced me," Flores said via CNN .

Gumbel then asked how much money Flores passed up by not signing the agreement to which the coach responded "a lot."

"It was millions of dollars," Elefterakis added.

The Dolphins issued the following statement to CNN denying Flores' claims made during his HBO Real Sports appearance:

"This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false. This just did not happen, and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue," the Dolphins said. "We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation and look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory."

Flores filed a lawsuit on February 1 in Manhattan federal court against the NFL and the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos alleging racial discrimination during their hiring processes, as well as claiming that Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an effort to "tank" for the highest possible draft pick.

The newly hired Steelers assistant's new boss, Mike Tomlin , was the NFL's only Black head coach at the time the lawsuit was filed, which occurred prior to the Houston Texans hiring Lovie Smith .

Flores appeared on the ESPN show Get Up earlier this month -- as well as several other outlets -- and addressed his claim that Ross offered additional compensation to lose games.

"That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games," he said. "Take a flight, go on vacation, I'll give you $100,000 per loss -- those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I'm gonna give you good news, bad news -- but it's going to be honest.

"To disrespect the game like that, trust was lost, and there were certainly some strained relationships, and ultimately, I think that was my demise in Miami."

The NFL implements the "Rooney Rule" -- named after late former Steelers owner Dan Rooney -- which requires teams to interview minority coaching candidates for head coach, general manager and executive positions.

Flores' lawsuit accuses the Giants and Broncos of interviewing him solely to meet the "Rooney Rule" requirements while having already decided on White candidates -- with the Giants hiring Daboll and Denver hiring Nathaniel Hackett -- during the process.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete Podcast , Flores addressed a conversation with Belichick, who appeared to have mixed up Flores and Daboll -- both of whom previously served as assistants on his Patriots staff -- in what the former Dolphins head coach argued was proof that the New York Giants interviewed him simply to comply with the NFL's 'Rooney Rule' while having already decided on Daboll as their next head coach.

“I’m not mad. I mean, Bill did what a lot of us [have done]. He sent a text message to the wrong person. I’m certainly guilty of that before,” Flores told I Am Athlete hosts Brandon Marshall , Chad Johnson and Omar Kelly via CBS Boston . “To me, I thought it was specific to the lawsuit in that it confirmed a lot of things that I thought were going on, that I think a lot of Black and minority coaches think are going on. It kind of confirmed it for me. As far as having a fair and equal opportunity to go and interview and show your acumen, show your intelligence, show your ability to lead, show your willingness and your leadership. Oftentimes, it’s not a fair and equal playing field.”

In the leaked conversation, the contact saved as 'Bill Belichick' appears to accidentally tell Flores -- who served as a Patriots assistant for 11 seasons -- that he heard from the Buffalo Bills -- Daboll's previous employer after stints with the Patriots and the University of Alabama -- and the Giants that "you are the their guy" in relation to New York's coaching search.

Flores, a Brooklyn native, responds with "that's definitely what I want" and thanks Belichick before later asking if the legendary head coach actually meant to send the message to Daboll.

Belichick realizes the mistake and said he "misread the text" and that he thought the Giants were naming Daboll as their next head coach before apologizing.

On Saturday, the Steelers announced they'd hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, the team announced in a news release on their official website .

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Flores took over as Miami's head coach in 2019 after spending 11 seasons as an assistant with the Patriots, which included winning four Super Bowl championships (XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII).

The 40-year-old went 24-25 during three seasons with the Dolphins, but appeared to be gaining momentum.

Miami finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record having won eight of his last nine games following a disappointing 1-7 start, which made his termination in January the most surprising of any NFL head coach.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Erin Andrews Made Her Feelings On Troy Aikman Very Clear

While nothing has been made official, longtime FOX NFL reporter Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox Sports to become the main analyst...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season. Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out. “We are sorry that we set boundaries that...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks. Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Bucs Get Stunning Retirement News: NFL World Reacts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have received some shocking retirement news on Sunday afternoon and, no, it doesn’t have to do with Tom Brady. Ali Marpet, a 28-year-old Pro Bowl offensive lineman, has reportedly decided to retire from the National Football League. The offensive lineman had developed into one of...
NFL
The Guardian

MLB gives itself six hours to save start of season as player talks struggle on

Major League Baseball gave itself and the players’ association six hours to salvage opening day. After 13 bargaining sessions lasting nearly 17 hours produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB extended its deadline to Tuesday at 5pm. The sides planned to resume talks at 11am on the ninth straight day of bargaining.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Bryant Gumbel
HuskyMaven

Oops, Husky QB Target Jaden Rashada Loses All Recruiting Connections

Jaden Rashada is well known for his ability to scramble, but nothing quite like this. At 11:11 a.m. on Monday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound quarterback from Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California, a talented kid with nearly 30 scholarship offers and someone who is considered the top recruit at his position nationally for 2023, sent out a perilous tweet.
PITTSBURG, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cincinnati at Houston odds, picks and prediction

The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 7-9 AAC) visit the No. 14 Houston Cougars (24-4, 13-2) Tuesday. The contest at Fertitta Center is slated to tip-off at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cincinnati vs. Houston odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Cincinnati...
NBA
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion and Pro Bowler Announces Retirement After Seven Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowl offensive lineman is calling it a career. On Sunday, Ali Marpet of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL after playing seven seasons in the league. Jenna Laine of ESPN reported that Marpet decided to retire due to concerns for his overall health.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Football Games#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#New York Giants#Hbo Real Sports#Nda#Cnn#Steelers
The Spun

NFL Is Considering Changes To The Way Teams Punt

After the league took aim at changing kickoffs a few years ago, we could be getting some tweaks to how NFL teams line up for and execute punts. When the NFL made changes to the kickoff process, they did so in order to try to make the play safer. That appears to be what the league is looking for as it analyzes punting plays.
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB, union agree upon 12-team playoff in new CBA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are apparently in agreement on a 12-team playoff in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Twitter link). As part of that deal, Nightengale adds that the league is likely to keep the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax in a similar level as they’d been under the previous CBA.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan Wolverines losing coach to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has dealt with some major coaching turnover this offseason. Both his offensive and defensive coordinator have left the program in favor of other jobs. Now, he will be losing another assistant coach, this time to the NFL. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, the...
NFL
102.5 WDVE

102.5 WDVE

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
427
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Home of the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://dve.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy