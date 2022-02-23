This Is The Best Spot For Cheap Eats In Portland

Photo: Getty Images

Everybody loves eating some delicious food , especially if they're for relatively low prices. Many American cities have places dedicated to serving up cheap dishes that still taste satisfying.

If you're looking for places to grab affordable bites in Portland, Oregon, Yelp has you covered. There, you can find a list of the highest-rated spots offering yummy dishes that go easy on your wallet. According to the website, the best place to grab some cheap eats in the Rose City is...

Master Kong !

Located at 8435 SE Division St in Southeast Portland, this Chinese restaurant sports a nice 4-star rating on Yelp . Reviewers can't get enough of the noodle bowls and tasty sauces that can go with your meals. Add in that these dishes are authentic and freshly made to order, chances are you won't be disappointed if you drop by.

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated Portland spots for cheap eats:

Master Kong Birrieria La Plaza Bao Bao (Lower Burnside) Stretch the Noodle (Downtown) Buranko Cafe & Bar (Chinatown) Pine Street Market (Chinatown) Tokyo Sando (Downtown) Pine State Biscuits (Alberta Arts District) Jojo (Southeast Portland) Nong’s Khao Man Gai (Lower Burnside)

