Blockchain.com inked a lease for a new office expected to house at least 100 employees. The London-based cryptocurrency exchange leased a 22,000-square-foot space at Cube Wynwd, a Class A office and retail building at 230 N.W. 24th St. in Miami's Wynwood district. Blockchain.com's office will be located on the seventh and eighth floors of the 100,000-square-foot building, bringing it to full occupancy.

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO