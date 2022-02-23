ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Overstock Soars After Embattled eTailer Reports Market Share and Profit Gains

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ECommerce retailer and technology company Overstock.com Inc.’s stock price surged almost 25% in early trading Wednesday (Feb. 23) after the company reported the results of its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year. Overstock celebrated its most successful Cyber Five — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — period in...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Investors gain market share at close of 2021, buying $50B worth of homes

Investors continued to snap up homes at a record rate at the end of 2021, buying $49.9 billion in homes in the last three months of 2021 alone. In total, investors — which includes anyone from so-called mom-and-pop, part-time landlords to private equity giants — made up a full 18.4% of home sales in the fourth quarter, which is a record, according to Seattle-based Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN).
REAL ESTATE
NBC Chicago

Etsy Shares Soar After Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Shares of Etsy soared as much as 18% in extended trading on Thursday. The company reported fourth-quarter results that topped estimates on the top and the bottom line. However, Etsy gave weak guidance for the first quarter, blaming it on tough comparisons with the year-earlier period when the digital retailer had a pandemic-related boost in online orders.
STOCKS
CNBC

DoorDash shares soar 12% after posting record order numbers

DoorDash shares soared on Thursday after the company reported fourth-quarter results that beat on the top line and showed strong order numbers. The company also gave upbeat full-year guidance, suggesting that it expects demand for food delivery to remain strong despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. Fourth-quarter revenue came in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Overstock Com Inc#Tzero
Benzinga

Overstock Shares Surge: Why This Could Be The Beginning Of A Reversal

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced its latest financial results. Overstock said quarterly revenue declined 9% year-over-year to $612.66 million, coming in below the estimate of $657.39 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, coming in below the 39 cent estimate.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tupperware shares fall after profit miss

Tupperware Brands Corp. TUP, -2.67% shares sank 3% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food storage company reported fourth quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net income totaled $23.8 million, or 45 cents per share, up from $21.8 million, or 41 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents missed the FactSet consensus for 52 cents. Sales of $394.9 million were down from $448.3 million but ahead of the FactSet consensus for $360.6 million. Tupperware experienced COVID-related supply chain disruptions, particularly in Asia Pacific and Europe, but also recognized $25 million in revenue that would've been recorded in previous quarters. During the quarter, the company entered into a new $880 million secured credit facility after a refinancing, which includes a five-year, $480 million revolving credit facility, and a five-year, $400 million term loan. The new facility can be repaid at any time. Also during the quarter, Tupperware completed the sale of the Avroy Shlain business and entered into a definitive agreement to sell its House of Fuller Mexico business. The company is exploring the sale of both the Nutrimetics and Nuvo businesses. Tupperware authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program at the end of the fourth quarter. For the full-year 2022, Tupperware continues to expect adjusted EPS between $2.60 to $3.20. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.05. Tupperware stock has slumped 48.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Overstock Shares Today?

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results. Overstock said quarterly revenue declined 9% year-over-year to $612.66 million, which came in below the estimate of $657.39 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share, which came in below the 39 cent estimate.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Krispy Kreme soars after first profitable quarter since IPO

Krispy Kreme (DNUT +8.2%) was one of the biggest gainers in the consumer discretionary sector on Tuesday after the packaged coffee seller reported its first quarterly profit since going public again last summer. Notably, Krispy Kreme's (NASDAQ:DNUT) Q4 adjusted EBITDA tally of $47.7M was above the consensus mark of $45M...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Block Sees Afterpay GPV Up 30%

Depending on where you look, it’s been a rocky earnings season for payments providers. Not so much for Block (formerly Square) which posted results Thursday night (Feb. 24) that showed increased traction among mid-market sellers, with double-digit percentage gains in card-present and card-not-present activity — and a further embrace of Cash App.
STOCKS
pymnts

Target to Test Curbside Returns, Starbucks Orders

Target will begin giving customers the option of adding a Starbucks order or making a return while using the retailer’s contactless curbside service. The company announced the project in a news release Wednesday (Feb. 23), saying it would be tested in select markets. “These latest enhancements will build on...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Holiday Demand Drives Carter’s Q4 Sales

Children’s apparel retailer Carter’s exceeded its own sales and earnings projections in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, driven in large part by strong holiday demand and pricing that accounted for supply chain increases including air freight cost spikes, increased tech and employee salary hikes, according to a Friday (Feb. 25) press release.
MARKETS
pymnts

Polish eCommerce Company Allegro Reports 34% Growth in 2021

Allegro, one of the largest eCommerce websites in Europe, reported its revenue reached 5.35 billion Polish zloty (about $1.3 billion) last year, up nearly 34% compared to 2020, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings press release. The Polish company with 13.5 million customers and a formidable rival to Amazon.com...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Home Improvement Remains Strong; TJX Overcomes Pandemic-Related Obstacles in Q4

Today in retail, Target is testing curbside returns and Starbucks order delivery, while Overstock’s stock price surges after the company’s blockchain-based trading platform gets an investment from Intercontinental Exchange. Plus, one man’s furniture trash is another person’s furniture treasure, and big retailers believe an omnichannel approach is the way forward for the flagging sector.
RETAIL
pymnts

FinTech Sweater Closes on $12M in Funding for Venture Capital

Sweater, which bills itself as a fintech company and venture capital fund on track to become the first full0managed VC fund open to average investors, closed a $12 million funding round, according to a company news release Thursday (Feb 24). Sweater stated in the release that its "mission is to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Crypto Lender Nexo Stops Interest on New Deposits

Nexo, a crypto lender, has stopped paying interest on new deposits, Bloomberg reported Friday (Feb. 18), and is now planning to offer a new product. This comes after a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settlement with BlockFi over a similar product, the report said. Nexo, in a statement...
MARKETS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy