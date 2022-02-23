Churchill Downs Purchasing del Lago Owner

(Des Moines, IA) — The company that owns Churchill Downs has announced a deal to buy the assets of the company that owns the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will be purchased for almost two-and-a-half-billion dollars. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says his office was notified this (Tuesday) morning. Ohorilko says the transaction could be completed by this summer or fall. Peninsula is currently putting together a plan for a potential casino in Linn County. A company news release says the sale to Churchill Downs Incorporated won’t impact those plans.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO