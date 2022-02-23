ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, NY

Churchill Downs Purchasing del Lago Owner

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County will be getting a new owner. Churchill Downs...

wham1180.iheart.com

WDBJ7.com

Company that owns Rosie’s being acquired by Churchill Downs Incorporated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDBJ) - Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced Tuesday it is purchasing Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E), the company that operates six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Virginia. The cost of the deal is $2.485 billion, according to CDI, which is acquiring all of P2E’s assets in Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
Seekingalpha.com

Churchill Downs' new M&A deal is seen adding to growth pipeline

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN -0.3%) after taking a positive view of the company's acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for $2.485B. The deal is noted to include upstate New York del Lago Casino, Virginia racing operations, current and notional HRM operations, a pending $400M...
DUMFRIES, VA
Western Iowa Today

Company That Owns Churchill Downs Agrees To Buy Hard Rock Casino Owner

(Des Moines, IA) — The company that owns Churchill Downs has announced a deal to buy the assets of the company that owns the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City. Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will be purchased for almost two-and-a-half-billion dollars. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says his office was notified this (Tuesday) morning. Ohorilko says the transaction could be completed by this summer or fall. Peninsula is currently putting together a plan for a potential casino in Linn County. A company news release says the sale to Churchill Downs Incorporated won’t impact those plans.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Seekingalpha.com

Churchill Downs to acquire all assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for $2.5B

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) Virginia and New York as well as the operations of its Sioux City casino property for $2.5B. While the transaction will be funded through a combination of new debt...
GAMBLING
WHEC TV-10

National gaming company to buy del Lago Resort & Casino, other properties

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WHEC) — del Lago Resort & Casino will be changing hands after Churchill Downs Incorporated purchased Peninsula Pacific Entertainment for nearly $2.5 billion. The sale was announced Tuesday. It will be the second major change in ownership for the casino since it opened in 2017. Churchill Downs...
WATERLOO, NY
#Sports Betting

