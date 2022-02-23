Legal experts discuss the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

A retired SWAT commander who was convicted for the murder of a man following an argument over using a cellphone inside a movie theatre has been acquitted by a jury in Florida.Curtis Reeves, a retired Tampa police captain, was charged with second-degree murder for killing Chad Oulson after an argument while watching a movie on 13 January 2014.According to prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser, Oulson was killed by Reeves because he threw popcorn in the former police officer’s face, riling him up as his self-image of an “alpha male” was violated. “He didn’t fear anything,” Mr Rosenwasser told the court.The trial began...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO