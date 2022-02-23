ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Legal experts discuss the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

WAOK News Talk
 4 days ago

Juandolyn Stokes and legal experts Attorney C.K. Hoffler, Attorney Benjamin Crump (Ben Crump Law, PLLC), Barbara Arnwine esq, (president & founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition), and Daryl Jones (chairman of the Transformative Justice Coalition) analyze and discuss their thoughts towards the ruling against three men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery in 2020. The three men (Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William Bryan) were all found guilty of federal hate crimes.

