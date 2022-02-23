ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

All Access Audio Summit 2022 -- Diversity & Inclusion Update: Are We Honoring The Commitments Made?

allaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 welcomes all to learn, grow and prosper in the year ahead. We’ve gathered over 80 excellent speakers and thought leaders to our ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 agenda, which is nearly complete. We look forward to your attending ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022,...

www.allaccess.com

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise to Present Summit Focused On the Impact and Best Practices Of Corporate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts, Feb. 17

(New York, NY) February 16, 2022—BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its next Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Virtual Summit, on Feb. 17, in partnership with Toyota. The latest installment of this groundbreaking virtual event will explore the state of African American recruitment, retention, and advancement in corporate America while examining how corporations are progressing—or not—toward implementing real changes in their respective workplaces, systems, and cultures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Black Beauty Roster continues their tremendous work in entertainment industry

WarnerMedia announced today its new partnership with Black Beauty Roster (BBR), a platform for diverse hair and makeup education, talent, and advocacy for the entertainment industry. Black Beauty Roster provides educational resources to help on-set staff learn the nuances of working with textured hair and darker complexions and how to be better advocates for talent of color. The partnership will attract and foster emerging and diverse beauty professionals to work on WarnerMedia’s upcoming slate of film and television productions.
ENTERTAINMENT
the University of Delaware

Expanding Access to Diverse Materials

Newspapers, photographs, postcards, maps and other primary sources offer firsthand testimonies of the past. Materials like these provide inside looks into history, often humanizing what we’ve read about in textbooks and introducing that which has been left out. With funding provided by a Unidel Foundation award, the University of...
ENTERTAINMENT
TechCrunch

Black founders compete to transform fintech industry with Visa Everywhere Initiative

Two monetary prizes will be awarded during the black community cohort:. All finalists are eligible to continue participating in additional Visa Everywhere Initiative competitions throughout the year. 2022 Black Community Special Edition Finalists:. Rodney Williams – Co-Founder & President | SoLo Funds. Valerie Mosley – Founder & CEO |...
ECONOMY
Harvard Crimson

SEAS Looks Toward Future Improvements in Diversity and Inclusion

As the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences enters the third year of its five-year Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging plan and undergoes multiple leadership transitions, students and faculty look toward future progress. SEAS announced its DIB plan in 2019 in a report drafted by the Committee on Diversity, Inclusion, and...
HARVARD, MA
verywellmind.com

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Are DEI Initiatives Working?

Within a month of starting at a top technology corporation, a 45-year old woman of Caribbean South Asian descent received an urgent late-night email and Slack message from the company's vice-president. She had been asked to call him and was told to remove her social media posts about their lack of diversity at a recent event.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Opinion: Diversity, equity and inclusion belong in the classroom

Since everyone was once a student, teaching is a career about which everyone has an opinion. Sometimes, when we meet someone and they find out we are educators, they immediately take it as an invitation to share everything they think is wrong with the education system. A common complaint is about what schools don’t teach.
EDUCATION
Smithonian

Diverse and Inclusive Educational Resources for the Music Classroom and Beyond

While music has often been relegated to the edges of the curriculum in the U.S., there are many inspiring examples of how learning about, appreciating, playing, and creating music enhances children’s lives, and helps them navigate the complex world around them. As a practicing K–8th grade music educator, I have personally witnessed the ways in which participatory experiences with music from a wide variety of cultural settings can break down barriers of otherness, build bonds of humanity, and cultivate cultural sensitivity and empathy. These outcomes are so important, yet often overlooked in formal education systems. Smithsonian Folkways Learning Pathways (SFLP) is a new educational resource initiative that seeks to capitalize on the transformative power of music, moving it from the periphery of our education system to the center.
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

3 ways to advance corporate diversity, equity and inclusion

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Since 2020, employers have stepped up their efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. This means empowering employees to have uncomfortable conversations, and taking active steps to increase board diversity. Experience...
ECONOMY
Hr Morning

Hire & promote a diverse workforce: Commit to a process, not a number

One common argument against diversity hiring mandates is that diversity goals shouldn’t outweigh merit – implying they are mutually exclusive. That notion puts to question whether candidates of diverse backgrounds deserve a seat at the table, further exacerbating existing biases and hindering real DEI progress. How? Because it...
JOBS
POPSUGAR

This Afro-Latina Created a Digital Storytelling Platform to Forge Community

When Jenay Wright created #iamenough, it was in honor of her younger self and what she needed to see growing up. She launched #iamenough, an online platform for Afro-Latinas to tell their stories, celebrate their differences, and amplify the similarities that unite them. Wright — who is half Black American, half Panamanian, and born and raised in the Bronx — always felt like she didn't fully fit in on either side. Even though she has always identified as Black, there was more to her than just the clear-cut American or Latinx distinctions of what a "Black girl" or a "Latina" should be like. "I didn't look like your typical Latina girl," Wright told POPSUGAR Latina. "So, a lot of people would deprive me of who I was by saying, 'Oh you're not Latina, you don't speak Spanish, you don't dress like us, you don't have hair like us.' I was conflicted with my identity a lot and trying to figure out who I was. But as soon as I went home we listened to salsa music, Celia Cruz, and that helped me with encompassing who I was."
BRONX, NY
Entrepreneur

It's Time To Reimagine The Role Advertising Plays In Our World Today

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The average person is exposed to 5,000 ads per day- in fact, it’s been said that at the age of only 36 months, babies can recognize up to 100 logos. Clearly, there is no doubt that advertising has...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

How to Approach Crafting Pitches for Press Coverage

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. When it comes to spreading the word about you and your initiatives, it’s not just about having relationships with the press. There’s a comprehensive approach to ensuring your stories and announcements make their way into the hands of the right reporters, editors and other media decision-makers.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Entrepreneur

Reimagining Life In The Metaverse: Building Value-Driven Ecosystems In Hyper-Realistic Worlds

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The metaverse is the next evolution of not only human communication, but of society as a whole. It redefines our entire relationship with the internet, from gaming to cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), teleconferencing to 3D scanning, brand experiences, and countless possibilities in between. There are practically no boundaries to what can be achieved within the metaverse- but to achieve true value, we need to set standards that enable a truly hybrid world.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

EA executive says "leaders who fall short of basic standards must go"

EA senior vice president and chief operating officer Laura Miele has called for the removal of industry leaders that allow toxic workplaces. During a keynote speech at DICE 2022, Laura Miele addressed the recent allegations of workplace harassment within the games industry. No companies or individuals were specifically named (via IGN).
BUSINESS

