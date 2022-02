ROCHESTER, Minn. – Avital Rabinowitz has been selected at the new General Manager for Rochester Civic Music. Rabinowitz most recently worked at Producer and Project Manager for American Public Media. The City of Rochester says she holds a Bachelors in Arts from Barnard College at Columbia University, a Masters of Arts & Cultural Leadership from the University of Minnesota and a Master in Business Administration from Capella University. Rabinowitz has also been a member of the Forecast Public Art Board of Directors.

