Danny Green: 'I'd be highly surprised' if Ben Simmons plays in Philly on March 10th

By Andrew Porter
94 WIP Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Danny Green says he would be "highly surprised" if Ben Simmons plays at the Wells Fargo Center on March 10th as a Brooklyn Net.

"Now will we shake hands to start? Probably not," Green said his Inside The Green Room podcast when asked if he will shake hands with Simmons.

"First, I'd be highly surprised if he even plays in that [March 10th] game," Green said. "I don't know where his health is mentally, physically. I know he had other issues and we all know he does not like to play in Philly. If he does play in that game, I'd be highly surprised. But say that does happen, I see it as being a very hectic playoff-like atmosphere and environment to where it may be very rough for him. I don't have any ill will toward the guy. I don't hate him I don't dislike him, it's just for me, it's whatever. I waste more energy going out of my way to dislike him or spend energy trying to go out of my way to hate him or do things to him. If he comes up and shows love, I'll say what's up, that's the type of deal I'm on. I'm not the type of guy to not say what's up to people that say what's up to me.

"I understand you have a mental health issue, I understand you don't want to play where you want to — whatever it is," Green continued. "You did what you needed to do to make better for you in your life. That's cool. Do I think you could have handled it better? For sure, because we had nothing against you as teammates, still have nothing against you. But it all depends on how that game goes, how he interacts in that game, how well he plays or how cleanly or non-cleanly he or us plays against each other, is going to determine how we shake hands. But I highly doubt he plays in that game, and if he does, I highly doubt he wants to shake hands before or after that game."

Simmons was of course traded to Brooklyn, along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, for James Harden and Paul Millsap two weeks ago after sitting out the entire season.

Simmons, however, is "nearing" his Brooklyn Nets debut, planning to "really ramp it up" this week, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Back in June, Green made headlines when speaking about the Simmons situation , saying he needs to be pushed.

“You can tell Ben’s the type of kid if he’s not encouraged, if he’s not pushed or forced to do it, he’s not the type to take that risk," Green said last June.

In July, one month later, Green spoke up again saying that the fans' treatment of players—like Simmons—needs to change .

“I think that's something that needs to change in the city," Green said. "I love our fans, but when things aren't going well, they can't turn on you. That's the one thing I would disagree with or dislike."

94 WIP Sports Radio

