Photos: Look inside United Church of Christ, designed by Blacklock and Schwartz in 1962

The United Church of Christ, located at 4100 Chestnut Hill Drive, was designed by Charles Blacklock and Robert Schwartz in 1962. The roof over the sanctuary is a hyperbolic paraboloid supported by two buttresses, which spans 148 feet from point to point and the buttresses are 80 feet apart. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The United Church of Christ, located at 4100 Chestnut Hill Drive next to Chestnut Hill Elementary School, was designed by Charles Blacklock and Robert Schwartz in 1962 in the Midcentury Modern style.

The roof over the sanctuary is a hyperbolic paraboloid supported by two buttresses, which spans 148 feet from point to point with the buttresses 80 feet apart.

The roof contains 157 tons of lightweight concrete reinforced with 23 tons of steel. It was done in one continuous pour, with trucks coming from all over the area throughout the day.

In 1970, a kitchen, choir room, offices and classrooms were added, which were also designed by Blacklock and Schwartz.

In 1983, a fellowship hall was added, designed by Robert Schwartz AIA.

The church now features a brand-new state-of-the-art electronic organ, outfitted with touch screens and linked to a large bay of speakers.

The organ has yet to be used in a service, as the first in-person service to be held at United Church of Christ since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic will be on Sunday, Feb. 27.

For more information about the structure, visit www.midcenturymidland.org .