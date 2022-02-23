NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis to allow fans

For the 17th year, NFL Network and NFL Digital Media offer multi-platform coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Verizon from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Beginning Tuesday, NFL Network will provide more than 50 hours of live combine week coverage, offering the first look at the 2022 NFL Draft class highlighted by quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and Matt Corral, elite defensive prospects Aidan Hutchinson, Kyle Hamilton and Kayvon Thibodeaux, wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Drake London and Treylon Burks, and more.
