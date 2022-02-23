ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida LGBTQ Lawmaker Tears Up While Opposing 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

By Nina Golgowski
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn LGBTQ lawmaker fought back tears on Florida’s House floor Tuesday after he was told not to make things personal when speaking out against the state’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would ban discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in younger classrooms....

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 229

greg
4d ago

My kids go to school to get education not learn about being gay, teach that stuff to your own kids at home, LGBTQ is not education but a lifestyle

Reply(36)
154
War Eagle
4d ago

If a student knows a teachers politician preference or their sexual preference they have failed as a teacher, just teach the approved curriculum

Reply(1)
69
Guest
4d ago

This bill is NOT AGAINST GAYS. It is against the teaching of a sexual Orientation to 5, 6,7 and 8 year olds that should never be appropriate in a classroom. It is up to parents to answer those questions of their children, not educators. Social issues are not and never should be part of our kids education. We send our kids to school to have them learn basic subjects. Teach them kindness, and sharing, along with reading, math, geography, history, writing and how to work as a team. Leave the social issues to parents.

Reply(9)
72
