Exclusive: That Grape Juice Host UK Launch Screening Of ‘BEL-AIR’ [Executive Produced by Will Smith]

"If the writing can lean into the characters and let them breathe, Bel-Air will work," says Brian Tallerico, who says the first two episodes are overly reliant on over-written messaging and nostalgia for the original series. "Bel-Air, the newest drama on the streaming service Peacock, has one of the most unusual origin stories in the history of television," says Tallerico. "Perhaps because of this odd history, it struggles to develop its own identity in the first two episodes, too content to mimic what people have liked before instead of creating something new. However, the third episode hints at what Bel-Air could, and likely will, end up being once it gets the nostalgia out of the way, and I wished I could see more episodes before coming to a conclusion on this unique project. For two hours, I was ready to write it off as a misfire, and there are still some writing issues that hamper all three chapters, but you start to see how Bel-Air could eventually ascend to a television throne of its own, not supplanting its inspiration but ruling a different empire altogether."

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO