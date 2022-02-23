ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Davidson Claims Jamie Foxx Hasn't Spoken to Him Since He Blasted Him in His Memoir

By TooFab Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I haven't actually heard from him," the comedian said of his former "In Living Color" co-star. Tommy Davidson says his former "In Living Color" castmate Jamie Foxx hasn't spoken to him following the release of his 2020 memoir. In an interview with Page Six, the comedian claimed that he...

Vibe

Tommy Davidson Accuses Jamie Foxx Of Being “Mercilessly Mean” To Him On ‘In Living Color’ Set

Click here to read the full article. Comedian Tommy Davidson has revealed a rift between himself and fellow comedian Jamie Foxx, as he says he hasn’t been in contact with his former In Living Color castmate since accusing Foxx of being “mercilessly mean” to him early in their respective careers. Davidson, who detailed the nature of his relationship with Foxx in his memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny about Me, recently spoke with PageSix about his current dealings with Foxx, whom Davidson says has not reached out to him since the book’s release. “I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson admitted....
CinemaBlend

Why In Living Color Stars Jamie Foxx And Tommy Davidson Reportedly Don’t Speak Anymore

In Living Color, like late-night sketch staple Saturday Night Live, birthed a multitude of careers, including those of Jim Carrey and Jamie Foxx (who has since turned in Oscar-caliber performances). Another career that spun off from the landmark comedy series was film and television actor Tommy Davidson's. Having thrived since his days as a cast member on the Fox sketch comedy, Davidson decided to tell his story in 2020 with his memoir, Living in Color. But his sentiments may have contributed to the reason he and Foxx no longer speak.
