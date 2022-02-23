ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Navy Secretly Makes The Best Workout Clothes

By Jinnie Lee
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got into exercising a few years ago after a lifelong commitment to doing as little as possible (aging out of my 20s played a huge factor). And, as it turns out, I've come to really enjoy working out for mind-body satiety. That said, back when I budgeted my lifestyle to...

www.refinery29.com

6abc

Best places to sell, donate or recycle your old clothes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- According to the EPA, more than nine million tons of clothes end up in landfills in a year. It's not only bad for the planet, but also maybe a lost opportunity to make some money by selling your old threads. Consumer Reports has what you need to know.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POPSUGAR

15 Bestselling Nike Workout Clothes That Were Made to Sweat In

In our opinion, Nike is always a good idea. The classic sportswear brand has come to help define the athleisure and street style trends while continuing to make activewear that's functional and performance-driven. So, basically, if you need some new workout gear, make it Nike. These are our 15 favorite pieces right now.
Popular Mechanics

Rhone Is Taking up to 50% Off Their Excellent Workout Clothes and Wardrobe Staples

It's a truth universally acknowledged that Rhone makes awesome workout clothes for guys. Since 2014, the men's clothing brand has been churning out high-quality, high-tech basics that fend off sweat and look amazing. Now, it's an athleisure must-have. That's why we can't stop (and won't stop) singing its praises. Read...
RunnersWorld

The Best Workout Shirts for Women

Gone are the days when poor-fitting cotton tees were the standard workout top. Now, the market is filled with options that support athletic performance to ensure you have the best, most comfortable workout (at least from an apparel perspective). This can be overwhelming as you try to make sense of offerings that’ll be best for any given day’s activity and weather. But there are certain things to look for to help you feel your strongest while you’re working up a sweat.
POPSUGAR

Nordstrom's Got High-Quality Workout Clothes on Sale For Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day is around the corner, which means weekend sales are on and in full force. If you've been eyeing some new workout clothes, now's the time to shop because all your favorite pieces are getting discounted. From cycling shoes to workout one-pieces, there's never been a better occasion to open up your phone or computer and add a few things to your cart.
PopSugar

20 Floral-Print Old Navy Finds That'll Make You Crave Sunshine

As the spring season nears, nothing beats the arrival of floral-print fashion to boost our moods. Right now, we're thrilled to share that's the case at Old Navy, where so many lovely dresses, puff-sleeve blouses, and chic midi skirts have hit the shelves, signifying that warm weather is right around the corner.
HGTV

The Best Clothes Drying Racks

Space is tight in my laundry room and finding enough places to hang my girls' and my dresses, my husband's work clothes, jeans and delicates can be a challenge. Add in a spot for laying sweaters to dry, and it's almost impossible. Practical drying racks are a must. Depending on...
News Channel Nebraska

What Are the Best Workout Classes?

Originally Posted On: https://bellinghamevo.com/what-are-the-best-workout-classes/. There may be a fitness program for nearly every type of exercise out there. If you like to do something new and different, workout classes may be perfect for you. If you don’t like exercising alone or prefer to work out with people in person rather than on your own at home, group workout sessions may also be the best option for you. The following are five of the most popular types of group fitness classes being offered at gyms today.
backpacker.com

The Best Hiking Workouts for Every Fitness Level

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The Best Beginner Hiking Workout. Ready to get started? Use this workout to ease into a new fitness regime. Rear Lunges. From a standing...
WORKOUTS
Refinery29

The ‘90s Choker Is Getting A Y2K Makeover This Spring

Picture this: It’s 2005, and you’re getting ready to head out to a party in an aqua strapless dress with a draped, asymmetrical skirt. Your eyeshadow matches the dress, of course, and you look straight in the mirror to add the final touch: an equally bright blue flower choker necklace. If this scene makes you feel nostalgic for your youth — or times you never even lived through — the upcoming spring flower choker trend is here to help.
ETOnline.com

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Your Workouts in 2022

Though time keeps passing, the changes brought forth by the pandemic look like they'll still be sticking around for a while longer. The Omicron variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many communities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. And those looking to resume their fitness routines might be wondering how they can best protect themselves while exercising.
Refinery29

My Favorite Minimal White Sneakers Are Fully Recyclable

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. I've always sung the praise of a white sneaker as one of...
Refinery29

The Ordinary’s First Shampoo & Conditioner Really Are Something

When it comes to easy, affordable and truly effective products, The Ordinary is pretty much unrivalled. This year the brand has expanded its offering to include the Salicylic Acid 2% Anhydrous Solution and relaunched a cult classic (Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, £5.10) to help combat our pandemic-induced skin gripes. But it seems as though the stress has taken a toll on our scalp and hair, too.
Refinery29

The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
Refinery29

This Full-Body Lotion Is Made By A Meticulous Hand Model

As a product minimalist, I’m in the habit of applying oil to damp skin after getting out of the shower most mornings (thanks to my, admittedly, uninformed belief that moisturizer isn’t really hydrating enough for my inflammation-ravaged, sleep-deprived, 38-year-old skin). And, while I’m still a die-hard devotee of the serums that kept me emulsified (shout out to Aesop’s Fabulous Face Oil and Lesse’s Ritual Serum), using only oils often left my face just that — oily. While in the moisturizer-curious mood, I was delightfully drawn in by the discovery of a $39 full-body lotion with celebrity approval and one very compelling backstory: it's made by a very well-hydrated hand model.
Refinery29

This Made-To-Fade Tattoo Sounded Sexy — So I Tried It

It's the night before my appointment at Ephemeral Tattoo in Williamsburg and I'm 30 minutes deep in a Pinterest hole scrolling through a grid of 'tiny tattoos' hoping one will jump out at me. I booked my appointment the week prior, after my TikTok algorithm served me a viral Ephemeral Tattoo review that influenced me to try it — but I still had no idea what I wanted to get. Perhaps it's because there wasn't as much pressure to decide on a design because the tattoo wouldn't be super permanent.
Refinery29

Brandon Maxwell Brings High Fashion To Walmart With Two New Collections

Last spring, it was announced that Brandon Maxwell — designer of glamorous-edgy womenswear saturated in rich gem tones and emblazoned with statement prints — stepped in as creative director of Scoop and Free Assembly, the two in-house fashion lines at Walmart. Nearly a year later, the conglomerate has unveiled the first official drops under Maxwell's discerning eye — and the styles that have rolled out are unsurprisingly super playful, super colorful, and super affordable.
Refinery29

Girlfriend Collective’s Limited Spring Colors Are Sellout-Bound

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. If you're still going strong on your New Year's intention to work...
Refinery29

The Best Under-$25 Hidden Gems At Sephora

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. Sephora is basically a beauty lover's playground — and we all know...
Refinery29

Designers Are Holding Fashion Shows In The Metaverse. Will It Take Off?

For the past decade, the fashion industry has spewed a lot of talk about democratization. With the age of social media and the arrival of bloggers-turned-influencers, there was no other way for the industry to stay relevant than to open up its doors. But the geographical, cultural, and economic barriers were still there. Now, fashion is embracing a whole new world that could shake up the status quo once again — the metaverse.
