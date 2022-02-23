Old Navy Secretly Makes The Best Workout Clothes

As a product minimalist, I’m in the habit of applying oil to damp skin after getting out of the shower most mornings (thanks to my, admittedly, uninformed belief that moisturizer isn’t really hydrating enough for my inflammation-ravaged, sleep-deprived, 38-year-old skin). And, while I’m still a die-hard devotee of the serums that kept me emulsified (shout out to Aesop’s Fabulous Face Oil and Lesse’s Ritual Serum), using only oils often left my face just that — oily. While in the moisturizer-curious mood, I was delightfully drawn in by the discovery of a $39 full-body lotion with celebrity approval and one very compelling backstory: it's made by a very well-hydrated hand model.
Comments / 0