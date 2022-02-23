HBCU mental health summit

Danish scientists confirmed this week that the new subvariant can reinfect people who've previously had omicron, although it doesn't appear to be all that common. They also agree that it's more contagious than the original version of omicron, BA.1, which is still widely circulating around the world. But it's surprisingly...
Proposed legislation in California would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff and the funding for schools to do it, Sen. Richard Pan said in announcing it Tuesday. “It’s really important that schools know what’s going on in their school sites when it...
Mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety aren’t easy to treat. Medications help many but have a high failure rate and may bring nasty side effects. Talk therapy is time-consuming and expensive. And neither approach is suited to preventing the disorders from developing in the first place. But...
In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
The Durham Association of Educators held a rally ahead of the Durham Public Schools board meeting Thursday. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
Greenville, N.C. — A patient filed a lawsuit against Vidant Health accusing the hospital system of deceptive billing, overcharging and using manipulative collection practices. George Cansler, from Edenton, is accusing the hospital system of not properly informing him about how much his medical care would cost. The lawsuit accuses...
Protesters speak out against COVID-19 mandates in downtown Raleigh. A group of protesters traveled from Mebane to downtown Raleigh to speak out against coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates. **WARNING: This video may contain offensive language and signs with foul language. Protesters are using racially insensitive language and discussing COVID-19 misinformation. Viewer discretion is advised.**
