ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

HBCU mental health summit

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

California proposal would require school COVID testing plans

Proposed legislation in California would require all K-12 public schools to develop COVID-19 testing plans for students and staff and the funding for schools to do it, Sen. Richard Pan said in announcing it Tuesday. “It’s really important that schools know what’s going on in their school sites when it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Exercise boosts the brain — and mental health

Mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety aren’t easy to treat. Medications help many but have a high failure rate and may bring nasty side effects. Talk therapy is time-consuming and expensive. And neither approach is suited to preventing the disorders from developing in the first place. But...
FITNESS
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
WRAL

Durham Public Schools faces a retention problem

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The Durham Association of Educators held a rally ahead of the Durham Public Schools board meeting Thursday. Reporter: Aaron Thomas. Photographer: Ryan Terhune.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Nccu
WRAL

Protesters speak out against COVID-19 mandates in downtown Raleigh

Protesters speak out against COVID-19 mandates in downtown Raleigh. A group of protesters traveled from Mebane to downtown Raleigh to speak out against coronavirus mask and vaccine mandates. **WARNING: This video may contain offensive language and signs with foul language. Protesters are using racially insensitive language and discussing COVID-19 misinformation. Viewer discretion is advised.**
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy