Very interesting report on Fayetteville’s decision to stop setting parking space minimums for business in 2015. This article proclaims the practice a success. Striking the section of zoning code that detailed how many parking spots each business was required to provide created new opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The ordinance, which left maximum parking ratios in place, did not spur a frenzy of redevelopment, nor did it bring a malady of parking complaints and plummeting home values, as the city attorney had warned.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO