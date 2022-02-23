Pennsylvania Supreme Court picks congressional map favorable to Democrats

T he Pennsylvania Supreme Court selected a congressional map that appears favorable to Democrats.

In a 4–3 ruling, the Democratic -leaning court selected the Carter plan, which eliminates a Republican-leaning district and leaves nearly 90% of residents in the same district as the previous map, according to Spotlight PA .

"Pretty much the best-case scenario for Dems from the 4D-3R PA Supreme Court," Dave Wasserman , a national elections analyst for Cook Political Report, tweeted. "One solid GOP district, #PA12, is eliminated from the current 9D-9R delegation. But, Rs still have great pickup opportunities in #PA07, #PA08, and #PA17 — and if they sweep them all this fall, it'd be 11R-6D."

Pennsylvania lost a congressional seat following the latest census leaving the state with a total of 17 congressional seats. The Carter plan eliminates the Republican-leaning District 12. Aside from the one Republican-leaning district that it eliminates, the Carter plan maintains a similar district makeup to the prior map with eight seats that lean Republican, six seats that lean Democratic, and three seats that are toss-ups, according to FiveThirtyEight .

Pennsylvania currently has a 9–9 Republican to Democratic congressional seat split. If Republicans have a strong midterm election cycle, they could theoretically shift the seat split in their favor to 11–6. Democratic lawyer Marc Elias said the Carter plan was put forth by his clients. Elias says his firm has raked in almost a half-dozen major court victories in redistricting litigation this cycle.



The court ruling largely came down along partisan lines with one of the five liberal justices, Justice Debra Todd, dissenting alongside the two Republican justices. The state Supreme Court took over the redistricting process earlier this month, arguing that litigation over the map in lower courts would take too long and that it might not be completed before the primary election.

The Republican-led state legislature passed a map that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed last month. He argued the map was unfair. As a result, the lower Commonwealth Court began evaluating different map options until the state Supreme Court took over.

Pennsylvania's state legislative maps are now being litigated with one petition filed in the state Supreme Court on behalf of Democrats arguing that the maps the state legislature passed are excessively partisan.

Every 10 years, the United States conducts a census, and states across the country redraw their congressional maps. With Pennsylvania's redistricting map settled, there are now only seven states left without legally binding congressional maps. About a dozen states that have legally binding maps are facing pending litigation that could result in significant changes to their newly established districts.