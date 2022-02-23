ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Supreme Court picks congressional map favorable to Democrats

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

T he Pennsylvania Supreme Court selected a congressional map that appears favorable to Democrats.

In a 4–3 ruling, the Democratic -leaning court selected the Carter plan, which eliminates a Republican-leaning district and leaves nearly 90% of residents in the same district as the previous map, according to Spotlight PA .

PENNSYLVANIA SUPREME COURT TAKES OVER REDISTRICTING PROCESS

"Pretty much the best-case scenario for Dems from the 4D-3R PA Supreme Court," Dave Wasserman , a national elections analyst for Cook Political Report, tweeted. "One solid GOP district, #PA12, is eliminated from the current 9D-9R delegation. But, Rs still have great pickup opportunities in #PA07, #PA08, and #PA17 — and if they sweep them all this fall, it'd be 11R-6D."

Pennsylvania lost a congressional seat following the latest census leaving the state with a total of 17 congressional seats. The Carter plan eliminates the Republican-leaning District 12. Aside from the one Republican-leaning district that it eliminates, the Carter plan maintains a similar district makeup to the prior map with eight seats that lean Republican, six seats that lean Democratic, and three seats that are toss-ups, according to FiveThirtyEight .

Pennsylvania currently has a 9–9 Republican to Democratic congressional seat split. If Republicans have a strong midterm election cycle, they could theoretically shift the seat split in their favor to 11–6. Democratic lawyer Marc Elias said the Carter plan was put forth by his clients. Elias says his firm has raked in almost a half-dozen major court victories in redistricting litigation this cycle.


The court ruling largely came down along partisan lines with one of the five liberal justices, Justice Debra Todd, dissenting alongside the two Republican justices. The state Supreme Court took over the redistricting process earlier this month, arguing that litigation over the map in lower courts would take too long and that it might not be completed before the primary election.

The Republican-led state legislature passed a map that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed last month. He argued the map was unfair. As a result, the lower Commonwealth Court began evaluating different map options until the state Supreme Court took over.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Pennsylvania's state legislative maps are now being litigated with one petition filed in the state Supreme Court on behalf of Democrats arguing that the maps the state legislature passed are excessively partisan.

Every 10 years, the United States conducts a census, and states across the country redraw their congressional maps. With Pennsylvania's redistricting map settled, there are now only seven states left without legally binding congressional maps. About a dozen states that have legally binding maps are facing pending litigation that could result in significant changes to their newly established districts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump hiding classified docs at his sleaze palace could help Merrick Garland

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether former President Donald Trump unlawfully handled government records. The request followed the news this week that Trump had to turn over 15 boxes of documents he had improperly brought to Mar-a-Lago from the White House. Those materials reportedly included purported “love letters” (Trump’s words) from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a map Trump infamously marked up to support his incorrect prediction of Hurricane Dorian’s path in 2019, and potentially classified documents.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Elias
Fox News

Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggests Donald Trump, Republicans enabling Putin aggression during MSNBC interview

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton repeatedly suggested during a Friday MSNBC interview that former President Donald Trump and members of the Republican Party were responsible for enabling Russian President Vladimir Putin in his aggression against Ukraine. Appearing on "Morning Joe," Clinton accused Trump of "giving aid and comfort" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#State Supreme Court#Democratic#Spotlight Pa#Dems#Pa Supreme Court#Cook Political Report#Gop#Republicans#Redistrictfdn
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Anti-gun activists hit a big target

Remington Outdoor Company’s insurers have agreed to pay $73 million to families of some victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting. Never before has a gun company agreed to such a payout. Gun control advocates are energized. They see it as an example of how to take down, or at least radically transform, the gun industry through litigation. For them, it represents the first step in a legal crusade they directly compare to the successful suits filed against Big Tobacco in the 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Roll Call Online

Courts adopt new House maps that favor Democrats in PA, NC

State court decisions Wednesday in Pennsylvania and North Carolina set the boundaries for elections this fall in more than 30 congressional districts, with the new maps favoring Democrats. Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court selected a congressional map where President Joe Biden would have won nine of the state’s 17 congressional districts, partially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
61K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy