ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Brooks Koepka enjoys the fight put up by Champion Course at PGA National in Honda Classic

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ou6nu_0eMwyt2A00
Photo: Allen Eyestone/The Palm Beach Post

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The higher the scores, the better.

That’s Brooks Koepka’s take on this week’s Honda Classic on the windswept, difficult Champion Course at PGA National.

Then again, that’s Koepka’s golf DNA – the tougher, the better. He doesn’t like pitch-and-putt courses where the rough is light, the greens are painless, bogeys are rare and scoreboards bleed red numbers.

Koepka prefers a fight with the course, where par is your friend and struggles are real.

“I like difficult courses,” Koepka said Wednesday ahead of the Honda Classic. “I can’t compete when it’s 30 under, 25 under every week. That’s not me. I’m not going to go out and shoot 66, 65 every round.

Tee times, TV info | PGA Tour Live streaming on ESPN+

“Probably why you see U.S. Opens, I’m pretty much contending every time, and the more difficult tracks I seem to do better. That’s kind of our M.O., the history I’ve looked at it. I think maybe four or five times I shot (better than) 18 under, that’s about it, but the rest of the time when it’s difficult I’m usually right there.”

Actually, it’s been six times he’s bettered 18 under. On two of those occasions, he won: the 2021 WM Phoenix Open (19 under) and the 2018 CJ Cup (21 under).

But Koepka has shined the brightest on the biggest and most difficult stages – the majors. Half of his eight PGA Tour titles have come in majors. Starting with the 2016 PGA Championship, Koepka has 13 top-10s in 18 major starts. He missed just one cut in this streak and won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018 and the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019. He also had three runner-up finishes, including last year in the PGA Championship, which came before he tied for fourth in the U.S. Open and tied for sixth in the Open Championship.

While this week’s Honda Classic is not a major, the Champion Course at PGA National renovated by Jack Nicklaus will provide a similar, stern test. Since moving to PGA National in 2007, there have been only four double-digit under-par winning scores in the event. Considering the forecast – harsh winds – and the course, one will be hard-pressed to get to double-digits.

“Fairways are nice and tight. It’ll be difficult chipping around the green. Rough is getting a little bit thicker. Greens look like they could use a little bit of water. Hopefully they don’t die out there come Sunday because they are pretty brown,” said Koepka, who missed last year’s Honda with a knee injury and has a tie for second in 2019 as his best finish. “It’s a tough test, especially when the wind blows. You’re going to see even-par always being a pretty good score here.”

Koepka, coming off a missed cut in the Genesis Invitational, which followed up a tie for third in the WM Phoenix Open, is in the middle of moving to a new residence in Jupiter, Florida, about 10-15 minutes away. The former world No. 1, who is ranked 15th, doesn’t relish the home game like so many others do.

“I’d say probably more disadvantages than advantages,” he said about playing near his home. “Phone blows up a lot more, a lot more people wanting tickets, more people wanting to go to dinner. I don’t do that in a normal week. I’m pretty much locked in my house and only see the golf course and the gym.

“It’s different. You’re used to having things in a suitcase. I know it sounds weird, but when I’m in my own home sometimes, I just moved, so literally trying to find stuff isn’t always the easiest, but when you’ve got it all packed in a couple bags, it makes it a lot easier. Just odds and ends, making sure everybody is taken care of, family, some friends, things like that, so it makes it a little bit more difficult.”

Sounds like he’ll be in the right frame of mind heading to the Honda each day.

“I like the way I’m playing,” he said. “Like the way I’m putting, like the way everything seems to be coming together and rounding into form.”

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

DJ’s wedding invitations, Hovland’s Spotify, Koepka’s shoes | Rogers Report

And welcome back to the Rogers Report! As always, I’m assuming you’re caught up on the “important” stuff — like Viktor Hovland’s victory, Lydia Ko earning her 17th (!) LPGA Tour title and Brooks Koepka dyeing his hair — but I’m here to point out some of the good stuff you just might have missed. Let’s get right to it.
TV & VIDEOS
golfmagic.com

Jack Nicklaus on Greg Norman: "Why would I support that?!"

In perhaps the least surprising golf news, Jack Nicklaus has pledged his full support to the PGA Tour, but with added spiciness. Nicklaus, 82, was recently asked about the Saudi-led breakaway by his friend and former professional rival Greg Norman. Norman, 67, penned an extraordinary email to PGA Tour commissioner...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
golfmagic.com

Daniel Berger believes Phil Mickelson deserves second chance on Saudi situation

Daniel Berger believes that Phil Mickelson deserves a second chance if he is sincerely sorry for his words and actions regarding the Saudi golf league. Speaking ahead of the Honda Classic, Berger admitted he wasn't entirely clued up on Mickelson's statement, but he said he has only had "good experiences" with the 51-year-old.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

David Feherty: "27 years with Tiger Woods"

David Feherty was announced Tuesday as the emcee of next month’s World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Tiger Woods, former PGA TOUR Commissioner Tim Finchem, four-time LPGA Tour major winner Susie Maxwell Berning, and trailblazing golf course designer Marion Hollins. The ceremony is set for March 9...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro wants former Ryder Cup skipper to take paternity test

The PGA Tour is hosting the Honda Classic this week as part of their Florida swing. As such, it's quite a good time to share some footage of some epic shots and moments at PGA National over the years. Famed for its three-hole stretch named The Bear Trap, it has...
GOLF
SkySports

Phil Mickelson: Callaway 'pause' partnership with golfer over his comments regarding PGA Tour and Saudi Golf League

Callaway have "paused" their long-time partnership with Phil Mickelson following his controversial comments regarding the PGA Tour and proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League. It was revealed last week that Mickelson called the Saudis "scary motherf****** to be involved with" and questioned the country's human rights record in an interview with Alan Shipnuck for his upcoming book on the 51-year old.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Golf Digest

At Honda Classic, Zach Johnson mum on Ryder Cup captaincy but his peers have plenty to say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Standing in front of a group of reporters outside the scoring area on Thursday at the Honda Classic, Zach Johnson was happy to field questions about his clothes. The arrival of his bag in south Florida had been held up to a transport issue—in short, a former caddie named Steve Hulka drives players' clubs and clothes from tournament to tournament in a truck, and he got held up on his way from Los Angeles to Palm Beach Gardens due to bad weather in Texas—so he wore a colorful shirt printed with images of alpine skiers and a pair of khakis with an iron burn on the left knee. What he wouldn't talk about was the Ryder Cup. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he'll soon be named as the next captain by the PGA of America, which is a surprise to exactly no one, but the only one who stayed mum on the topic during the first round at the Honda Classic was Johnson himself.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
golfmagic.com

Jay Monahan to PGA Tour pros: "Anyone on the fence needs to make a decision"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has told all PGA Tour players currently on the fence about joining a new Saudi Golf League will need to make a quick decision on their future. Monahan met with PGA Tour players at a mandatory meeting on Tuesday ahead of this week's Honda Classic...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Honda Classic#Champion Course#Pga National#Espn#U S Opens#The Pga Championship
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods & Phil Mickelson could miss Masters for first time since 1994

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have battled against each other for so long you almost mention them in the same breath. As we head towards Augusta National for the 86th Masters, it could be the first time since 1994 that we don't see them in action together. Lefty has said...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman pens INTENSE letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

Days after seeing just about all of the world's best golfers rule themselves out of a proposed new Saudi Golf League, its leader Greg Norman has penned an intense letter to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. Norman, a former World No.1 and World Golf Hall of Famer, now works as...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tony Jacklin: "Tiger Woods makes progress"

European golf legend Tony Jacklin wouldn't be surprised at all if we saw Tiger Woods playing at The Masters in April. "It looks to me like he’s making good progress. He’s downplaying a lot of it," said Jacklin, who spoke exclusively to GolfMagic in association with BoyleSports golf betting.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy