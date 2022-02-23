ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbgWf_0eMwys9R00

Atletico Madrid will welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday for the first leg of the last 16 in Champions League action. Atletico advanced to the final 16 after finishing in second place in Group B just behind Liverpoool while Man Utd. was able to secure the top spot coming out of Group F.

This should be a fun match to watch this afternoon, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the UEFA action.

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

  • Date: Wednesday, February 23
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS, TUDN, Univision

Champions League Starting Lineups

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Atletico Madrid (+170) vs. Manchester United (+175)

Draw: +210

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Live Tv#Liverpoool#Group F#Cbs#Tudn#Univision Live Stream#Oblak#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

82K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy