Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Champions League

Atletico Madrid will welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday for the first leg of the last 16 in Champions League action. Atletico advanced to the final 16 after finishing in second place in Group B just behind Liverpoool while Man Utd. was able to secure the top spot coming out of Group F.

Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Wednesday, February 23 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS, TUDN, Univision

Champions League Starting Lineups

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Herrera, Kondogbia, Correa; Felix, Suarez

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Atletico Madrid (+170) vs. Manchester United (+175)

Draw: +210

