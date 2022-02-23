ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Will the Bucks start a dynasty? Can the Suns win it all? The 8 burning questions that will shape the rest of the NBA season

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 4 days ago
Hey, you! Yes, you. The Super Bowl is over. You’ll get NFL free agency and the draft, too. But here’s the deal: Football is basically done until the fall.

And, with that, it is now officially basketball season. Particularly NBA season. The thing is, though, you probably have no idea what’s going on this season because you’ve been knee-deep in Cooper Kupp highlights since the big game ended.

But no worries, fam. No need to be embarrassed. That’s what we’re here for. We have eight burning NBA questions that will be answered through the rest of the season. Think of them as a quick guide to what you should be watching for.

Let’s jump in.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks start a dynasty?

The NBA has always been defined by its dynasties. Bird’s Celtics, Magic and Kareem’s Lakers, Jordan’s Bulls, Duncan’s Spurs. The list goes on and on.

The Milwaukee Bucks took their first step in joining that group last year when they won their first NBA championship since 1971. They’re primed to take yet another step this year if they can win another to become the first back-to-back NBA champion since the Golden State Warriors did it in 2017 and 2018.

Whether they can actually do it, though, is the bigger question. They may have the best player in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo who is the NBA’s second-leading scorer and a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. But they’re 5th in the East behind the Heat, Bulls, 76ers and Cavaliers.

Their path to the Finals will not be easy. The East is better. The teams are deeper. But if the Bucks can turn things around, they’ll make some history along the way.

Can the Phoenix Suns close the deal this time?

After facing failure last season in the Finals, the Suns feel like the safest bet to win the title this season so far.

They’re 48-10 and, by far, have the best record in the NBA. Both Devin Booker and Chris Paul have been playing All-NBA caliber basketball, though neither would be considered an MVP candidate to this point.

But it hasn’t mattered. The Suns are a well-oiled machine and boast the league’s best point differential at +8.1. They’re monsters in clutch time and just don’t make mistakes.

But, as we saw last year, sometimes there don’t need to really be mistakes made. They played a pretty spectacular NBA Finals. Antetokoumpo was just … special. If the Suns get back to the Finals, they’ll need someone to be that type of special to win it. We’ll see if they have it in them.

Will the big bet on James Harden pay off for the 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dead set on trading for James Harden since Daryl Morey signed on as the team president last offseason.

They finally got their guy and used Ben Simmons to do it. Things have worked out pretty swimmingly in Philadelphia so far. Morey bet that holding on to Simmons as all the outside pressure to move him for smaller pieces continued to build up. In the end, he was right. Their 11th hour trade with the Nets for Harden sealed that deal.

But their honeymoon phase is already over. Harden is in Philadelphia now and essentially has two shots at winning a title on this current contract if he opts in as he’s seemingly been willing to do.

He’s 32 years old. He’s already shown signs of decline this season. If this doesn’t work out, questions about Joel Embiid’s future in Philadelphia will certainly bubble up.

We’re a ways away from that right now, but it’s something to watch for.

Is it still 'Scary Hours' for the Nets?

And here’s the other side of that James Harden trade. Ben Simmons is officially a member of the Brooklyn Nets. He’s just “weeks” away from a return to basketball with the team, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Things are a bit less pressing for the Nets right now because Simmons is on a long-term deal. Kevin Durant just signed an extension with the team and, even if Kyrie Irving doesn’t return, those are still two pretty solid building blocks.

But the question is can it still be “scary hours” for the Nets without Harden? That’s legitimately what they were when they played together. Through 16 games the 3-man combo of Durant, Harden and Irving were 13-3 with one of the most fearsome offensive attacks we’ve ever seen. It just didn’t last.

What this new combo will bring certainly won’t be that. It can’t be — Ben Simmons is not James Harden. But they still have Durant and Irving, who should be able to play more soon as New York City peels back its vaccine mandate.

How close can they get to that level? That’s what we have to wait and see.

Are the Warriors really back?

The Golden State Warriors are a full 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for 1st place in the Western Conference.

When you read that sentence, it sort of sounds disappointing. But then when you consider what expectations were for the Warriors coming into the season, you begin to realize this season has been a complete success for them.

They didn’t have Klay Thompson until January, James Wiseman still isn’t back, Draymond Green has been hurt, and Stephen Curry hasn’t been his flamethrower self in nearly two months. Yet, somehow, they still find themselves as the second best team in the NBA.

But now expectations have shifted. This was once a dynasty and, all of a sudden, they look like a dynasty again. So the question is can they keep that up? Will they be able to muster up enough to make it back to the NBA Finals and potentially win it? We’ll see.

Will the Lakers ever be good again?

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the NBA’s biggest disappointment so far, and that’s saying something.

They just haven’t been good at all. They’re currently in 9th place firmly in a play-in spot despite having LeBron James at 36 years old having one of the best offensive seasons of his career.

The issue is they haven’t been healthy. Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup for a majority of the last two months and is injured, again, with an ankle injury. Russell Westbrook has also just generally been bad. Like, bafflingly bad.

This team just isn’t good. This isn’t even about if they can win a title anymore. Whether they make the playoffs is a legitimate question from here on out.

Is Nikola Jokic the NBA's best player?

Nikola Jokic is having the most efficient season we’ve ever seen from an NBA player.

Like, literally. He has the highest player efficiency rating ever at 32.57 surpassing Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan, LeBron James and everyone else. This dude has been going crazy and he’s been doing it without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. who’ve both been out with injuries this season.

Both Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo are having pretty spectacular seasons on par with what Jokic is doing. But both of them are playing on markedly better teams with actual NBA rotation players. Jokic’s next most reliable players are probably Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris.

Look, I’m not here to tell you you’re wrong if you don’t think Jokic is the NBA’s MVP and its best player. But I am telling you that that’s what I think right now.

He’ll have to continue to prove that in the postseason, though.

Can new blood rise up and dominate in the East?

The Eastern Conference is much, much better than it was last season and it’s mostly because of a bunch of newcomers rising up and proving to be elite.

The Chicago Bulls, who everyone laughed at for signing DeMar DeRozan, have been sitting in the East’s top 2 for most of the season at this point. The Cleveland Cavaliers, who consistently play 3 big men at one time, are just 2.5 games out of first place. The Raptors are good again behind their defense and the performance of their newly minted All-Star, Fred VanVleet.

There’s a bunch of talent in the East right now and there’s a good chance one of these teams could be there when its time to decide a conference champion.

Watch out for that.

There's a big star moment coming. Who will step up in the playoffs?

Just like there’s a ton of contending teams in the East, there’s also a bunch of new talent out there just waiting to have a big moment.

Ja Morant has emerged as an MVP candidate for the Grizzlies. Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are a new big 3 in Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are a fearsome combo in the East.

There’s always a moment or two when a big star rises to the occasion in the postseason. Last year it was Trae Young. The year before that it was Nikola Jokic. And the list goes on and on and on.

Who will the star be that rises up and takes the national spotlight this season? I cannot wait to find out.

NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
