Bad Beat: Unlucky bettor misses 25-leg parlay payout by one point

Parlays are one of the more fun ways to bet, but stringing together correct pick after correct pick is immensely difficult. This is especially true the more involved the parlay. One bettor put together a 25-leg college basketball parlay on February 22, and they were SO close to hitting paydirt.

At +307697 odds for the parlay, the bettor stood to make $3076.97 on their $1 bet.

The bettor in question went with the favorites in 23-of-25 picks, going with the underdog for UNLV (+125) at Nevada and San Diego State (+106) at Boise State. UNLV won comfortably by eight, but a one-point loss by SDSU cost them the whole payout.

Not only was it a one-point loss, the Aztecs were leading by one until a missed free throw by SDSU led to a foul on the rebound. This sent Abu Kigab to the line with a chance to win the game, and he hit both to give Boise State the 58-57 victory.

Absolutely BRUTAL way to lose.