St. Louis Inno is publishing profiles of its 2022 Startups to Watch this week. See the entire list of honorees below. What it does: Accelerate Wind is developing wind turbines for commercial buildings. The turbines are designed to produce affordable wind energy by being located on the edges of the roofs of commercial buildings. The company says its turbines are complementary to a building’s solar panels and its go-to-market strategy involves selling its turbines to solar installers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO