Apple's next iOS update, iOS 15.4, which is still in beta version, seems to be bringing some quality-of-life updates to iOS users, and more features will be coming with it when it gets officially released. 9to5Mac now reports that Apple Podcast is also going to get some update love with iOS 15.4, and you will be able to filter episodes better in the app.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO