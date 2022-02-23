ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Three Armed Robberies, Believe They Could Be Related

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Police were on the move on...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening woman jumps from window to avoid Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH — Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun Tuesday morning while children were home in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. Officers were called about 5:45 a.m. to Bedford Avenue, but the man had gone to a nearby apartment building by the time they got there, authorities said. From there, he jumped out a window and ran into woods that lead to Bigelow Boulevard.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBTW News13

Victim of deadly armed robbery at Scotland County casino identified, investigation ongoing

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW)– The Scotland County Sheriff’s office has released the name of the victim in a deadly armed robbery at a casino Wednesday evening. Ibrahim Mohamed-Ali Al-Wajih was the business’ owner-operator. Al-Wajih’s casino was still surrounded by crime scene tape Friday. Captain Randy Dover of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Unit […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Independent

Police say El Paso man beat sister to death after she broke their incestuous relationship

Prosecutors say that a man who was sleeping with his sister killed her with a baseball bat when he found out that she had been having relations with another man. Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, from El Paso, Texas, reportedly attacked his sister in their home in Canutillo with the bat as well as a “massage instrument”, the El Paso County District Attorney told the El Paso Times. Guzman reportedly grew enraged when he became aware that his sister was with a male friend who had come to their home the previous night. The paper reported that Guzman tried to clean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motor1.com

Driver Caught Street Racing At 109 MPH Tells Police He Was Going Faster

Honesty pays off? Not always as Timothy Brooks Holden still has to do 150 hours of community work aside from losing his driver's license for 18 months. NZ Herald reports that on July 23, 2021, he was pulled over by the police for going way over the speed limit. On a rural road near Hastings in New Zealand, a radar clocked him at 176 km/h (109.3 mph), but the man claims he was actually going faster. What, what?
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Armed Robberies
explore venango

Missing Man Found Dead in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man who had been missing since January was found dead in Venango County on Tuesday. Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh said the body of 28-year-old John Johnson, also known as “John John,” was found on Tuesday evening in Oil City. Rugh...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Girlfriend Of Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari Charged With Accessory

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested the former office manager and alleged girlfriend of the Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife. According to an indictment, Lori Milliron has been charged with nine counts of accessory after the fact and with lying to a federal grand jury about their alleged affair. Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Rudolph killed his wife while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016. The FBI says Milliron gave Rudolph an “ultimatum,” telling him to sell the dental practice and leave his wife. The first federal indictment did not name her, but it did mention the alleged “ultimatum” as a possible motive for the killing. Rudolph’s lawyers say their client loved his wife and would never kill her.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy