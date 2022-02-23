ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"It Was Difficult for Me And My Family" - Ferran Torres Reveals Reason for Manchester City Exit Following Barcelona Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KYaQv_0eMwxFCf00

It is safe to say that Ferran Torres could not ever truly stamp his authority at Manchester City during his one-and-a-half-year stint at the club.

Despite flashes of brilliance such as his terrific hat-trick against Newcastle United in the Premier League last season, the Spain international struggled to nail down a starting place despite having operated across the frontline since his reported £21 million arrival from Valencia.

As the 21-year-old departed Manchester City to become a focal point in attack for a healing Barcelona side, the question that has lingered since Torres' exit is why he decided to leave one of the best sides in the world on and off the pitch to return to Spain.

"My stage at Man City? It was difficult for me and my family. The hardest thing about adapting to Manchester was the weather and the (COVID-19) pandemic,” 'Torres said in an interview Mundo Deportivo this week.

Torres was one of the players at Manchester City that struggled with the dreaded virus, testing positive for coronavirus twice in the space of nine months.

In addition to this, it is understandable that it was tough for a youngster, born and raised in sunny Valencia, to adapt to the cold and rainy conditions in Manchester.

On the pitch, it was clear to see that Pep Guardiola considered the number nine role as the best position to get the best out of Torres, comparing his off-the-ball movement to one of the Premier League’s finest strikers in Jamie Vardy.

With the departure of club legend Sergio Aguero last summer and the Sky Blues’ failure to wrap up a deal for Harry Kane as a replacement, the former Valencia man was given a chance to prove his metal by playing down the middle for the Premier League champions at the start of the season.

However, a foot injury suffered on international duty kept the Spaniard out of contention for a lengthy period as he could not have the breakthrough campaign many foresaw at the start of the season.

Ultimately, a host of factors meant Manchester City was the right place, but perhaps not at the right time for Ferran Torres, who sealed a £55 million move to the Camp Nou in December last year.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time — it is currently tied on eight with City — while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium — to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Joao Cancelo: Man City defender says robbery 'terrorised my family'

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken about the "horrific" robbery which "terrorised my family" and left him injured. Cancelo, 27, suffered cuts to the face after attempting to fight off a gang of four intruders at his home in December. "My family didn't deserve to go through that," said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ferran Torres
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Newcastle United#The Premier League#The Sky Blues#Spaniard
SB Nation

Can Liverpool Turn the Tables on Manchester City in the Title Race?

Liverpool’s 6-0 thumping of Leeds United must have made a difficult watch for any Manchester City fans who had the interest or time to watch the game. Apart from the fact that the win brought Liverpool to within touching distance of City at the top of the Premier League table, it also saw the Reds surpass City in terms of goal difference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea to go all in for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea to return for Barca's Dembele. Chelsea have made contact with the...
MLS
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen makes his long awaited return to action, eight months after nearly dying on the pitch following cardiac arrest at Euro 2020... as he comes off the bench for his Brentford debut in clash with Newcastle

Christian Eriksen has made his hugely anticipated Brentford debut against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. It caps a remarkable return for the midfielder, who eight months ago suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's defeat by Finland at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old came off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Andreas Christensen Makes Respectful Chelsea Decision Over Future Amid Barcelona & Bayern Munich Interest

Andreas Christensen will leave England if he decided to depart Chelsea this summer, a decision made out of respect for the Blues, according to reports. The 25-year-old is set to leave Chelsea this summer when his contract expires. No agreement has been reached with the club over an extension, despite the Blues believing a new deal had been reached last summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Confirmed Line-Ups: Everton vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's squad are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium last week. Despite equalising twice - once in the 90th minute via a Riyad Mahrez penalty, a Harry Kane header just 60 seconds later closed the gap at the top of the table to three points between Manchester City and Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Now target Chelsea! Arsenal legend Lee Dixon says Mikel Arteta's side should look beyond overhauling Manchester United for fourth spot and look to catch third-place Blues after late Wolves win

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon claims his former club should be targeting third-place Chelsea rather than chasing down fourth-place Manchester United after sealing a late 2-1 win over Wolves. Alexandre Lacazette forced a stoppage-time own goal from Jose Sa as the Gunners came from behind to beat Bruno Lage's Wolves to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

Barcelona found its scoring touch again to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow. Frenkie de Jong scored with a long-range curler and newly signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted again for Barcelona,...
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid to wait for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Haaland to Real might have to wait until 2023. Borussia Dortmund striker...
MLS
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy