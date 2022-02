A new foundation has been launched to honor the legacy and continue the work of civil rights icon and legislator John Lewis. ABC News reports that the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation announced its launch on Monday, which would have been the late congressman’s 82nd birthday. The foundation is named after Congressman Lewis, who died in 2020, and his wife Lillian, who passed away in 2012. The couple’s son, John-Miles Lewis, said that the new foundation launched in his parents’ name will be dedicated to “realizing the Lewises’ dream that the power of individuals can reimagine and build a better society.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO