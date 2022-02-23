ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE: 1,161 new cases, 13 additional COVID deaths

 4 days ago
TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,161 to a total of 764,239, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,930. As of August 1,...

