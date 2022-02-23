KDHE: 1,161 new cases, 13 additional COVID deaths

CAMDEN, N.J. — Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors have finalized a nationwide settlement over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. The announcement Friday clears the way for $26 billion to flow to nearly every state and local government in the U.S. It's the largest settlement to date among the many opioid-related cases that have been playing out across the country and is expected to provide a significant boost to programs aimed at reversing the crisis in places that have been devastated by it.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO