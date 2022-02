Read more stories about locals giving back to their communities here. Sonoma County is home to more than 3,080 registered nonprofit agencies and not-for-profit organizations that reported more than $2 billion in annual revenue, according to data compiled by GuideStar and the Economic Research Institute, using the most recently available tax forms. They are involved in everything from healthcare and human services to education, arts and culture. The following are the 100 largest nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations incorporated in Sonoma County, ranked in order of annual gross receipts reported in their most recent tax filing.

