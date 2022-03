After the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Florida is estimated to receive nearly $198 million to advance the state’s capacity for electric vehicle (EV) charging. Considering that Florida is home to the second-highest number of EVs on the road, this funding is critical to ensuring both current and future EV owners have easy and convenient charging access. However, if Florida doesn’t allocate these funds in a way that prioritizes a competitive charging marketplace and supports private sector investments, expansion will be severely limited.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO